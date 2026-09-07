Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan Varshik Karyakram in Kolkata

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 7: Operating under the core philosophy of “Vidya Se Sanskriti, Sanskriti Se Rashtranirman” (From Education to Culture, and Culture to Nation-Building), the organization continues to champion an educational framework deeply rooted in traditional values, character building, profound knowledge, and patriotic devotion. This annual gathering highlighted the collective mission of fostering individuals dedicated to duty, discipline, and national service, reinforcing the organization’s ultimate vision: education, culture, society, and nation.

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Dignitaries Illuminate the Occasion

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The program witnessed an esteemed panel of guests and speakers. The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Govt.of West Bengal Shri Suvendu Adhikari, whose presence supported the state’s recognition of value-based education. Honorable Chief Minister, while addressing the hall, said, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan and many others across the country and state who have gradually built Vidya Bharati into such a magnificent banyan tree. I desire that within the next year, the number of Vidya Bharati’s Vidya Mandirs or schools reaches 1,000. In every town, every panchayat, every sub-division, and every district headquarters, quality Vidya Mandir infrastructure schools must be established up to Class 12, and students must receive all attendant benefits.”

He continued his speech focusing on sanctioning more Sainik Schools for Bengal, and permitting NCC in every school and college. Upon taking office, we adopted the National Education Policy (NEP)—which the rest of India accepted from the beginning. We made singing Vande Mataram mandatory during school prayers. In Kolkata, we handed over the responsibility of running school mid-day meals to ISKCON to provide pure, sattvic meals.

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Hon’ble CM’s speech expressed heartfelt gratitude: “I express my gratitude to the teachers who, with immense dedication and accepting only a modest honorarium, treat teaching not merely as a profession, but as a grave responsibility in shaping human resources. I salute them and offer my respects to their noble work. To the patriotic sons and daughters of Mother India who are donors, I extend my special gratitude. If they had not come forward, these Vidya Mandir schools would not have been able to stand tall today with this kind of infrastructure. I firmly believe that Vidya Bharati alone is capable of imparting this true education. This government aligns with Swami Vivekananda’s ideals… This government will work to popularize Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s vision for women’s education.”

Mr. Ravindra Chamaria, National Committee Member, on behalf of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan, addressing the audience, said, “In 2026, out of the 9,60,000 students across all schools in Bengal who appeared for the Madhyamik examinations, 1,225 students were from Vidya Bharati. Across the entire state, there were 131 rank-holders, out of which 13 belonged to our schools — meaning 10% of all top-ranking students were ours. Not a single student of Vidya Bharati Bengal failed.”

Shri Chamaria continued, “Vidya Bharati’s efforts reach every child without any discrimination based on caste, creed, religion, or gender. In 2016, there were about 3,310 male and female teachers, whereas today that number stands at 4,720. A child studying in a remote corner of Bengal can compete with the finest minds in the state and carve out a top position — to me, this represents the true triumph of Vidya Bharati. The student who secured the First Rank belongs to our school situated in Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur, while the student securing the Second Rank is from our school in Paikpara, Birbhum. Through the generous backing of our members and well-wishers between 2016 and 2026, 178 projects have been completed successfully so far.

Focusing on this generous continued work, Shri Chamaria addressed, “At present, work is underway on 15 additional projects. Our earnest endeavor and heartfelt desire are that every urban centre and every administrative block in Bengal should have a Vidya Bharati school, ensuring that every child is granted the opportunity to receive quality education. We created an alumni platform through which all our former students—now spread across 93 nations worldwide—can connect with one another. To date, 1,084,000 students have registered, making it one of the largest and most comprehensive alumni portals in the world.”

Adding profound intellectual depth to the academic discourse, Shri Yatindra Sharma, Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sangathan Mantri of Vidya Bharati, also addressed the gathering.

Alongside the said dignitaries, also present and gracing the stage were senior Executive Committee members of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan – Shri Rajendra Prasad Khaitan, Shri Bhagawati Prasad Jalan and Shri Govinda Chandra Mahant.

Rooted in a vision to blend academic excellence with timeless Indian values and culture, Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan continues to stand as a premier pillar of holistic education in India. From its modest origins in 1952, the organization has grown into one of the country’s largest non-governmental educational networks.

A Journey of Vision and Growth

The movement began in 1952 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, when a group of dedicated visionaries established the first Saraswati Shishu Mandir—a temple of learning dedicated to nurturing young minds through national values and sanskars. Followed by in the year 1958 by the formation of the state-level Shishu Shiksha Prabandh Samiti to streamline guidance and planned development.

In the year 1977 happened the historic establishment of the national apex body, Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan, with its registered office in Lucknow and functional headquarters in Delhi. Presently, massive network comprising 12,068 schools spanning the entire country, imparting education to over 33.33 lakh students. Over 85% of secondary schools boast a 100% passing record, with a significant majority of students securing a 1st Division.

Extracurricular activities are deeply embedded in the curriculum. Students actively participate in sports, music, dance, debates, and science exhibitions, winning numerous state and national-level accolades.

Expanding Footprint in West Bengal

Locally, the mission continues to flourish. Under the umbrella of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan – Vidya Bharati Vivekanand Vidya Vikas Parishad, West Bengal currently boasts 313 schools providing quality value-based education to approximately 1.20 lacs students across the state.

As Vidya Bharati looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering the younger generation with modern knowledge coupled with deep cultural roots.

Event Proceedings and Conclusion

The program commenced at 11:00 AM, providing an enriching morning of keynote addresses, cultural showcases, and strategic discussions on expanding educational outreach. Donors and community benefactors interacted closely with school leadership, gaining firsthand insights into how financial contributions directly empower students and upgrade institutional facilities.

The formal proceedings concluded at 01:30 PM, following which a fellowship and community lunch were arranged for all attendees, fostering warmth and deeper connections among patrons, educators, and guests. The annual function concluded on a high note, reaffirming Vidya Bharati Vivekanand Vidya Vikas Parishad’s steadfast commitment to shaping an enlightened, value-driven, and self-reliant generation.

About Vidya Bharati

Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan is one of the largest educational movements in the world, dedicated to providing value-based and quality education rooted in Bharatiya culture and traditions.

The journey began in 1952 with the establishment of the first Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, by a group of visionary and patriotic educationists who believed that education is not merely the transfer of knowledge but the holistic development of character, culture, and national consciousness.

With a strong foundation of education, values, and sanskaras, Saraswati Shishu Mandirs quickly gained recognition and acceptance in society. To ensure systematic growth, a state-level Shishu Shiksha Prabandh Samiti was formed in 1958. As the movement expanded across states, regional and state-level committees were established for effective coordination.

In 1977, Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan was formally constituted as a national organization, with its registered office in Lucknow and functional headquarters in Delhi. Today, Vidya Bharati continues to nurture responsible, value-driven citizens committed to the service of society and the nation.

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