VietJet launches direct flights between Hyderabad and Ho Chi Minh City

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI): Hyderabad and Ho Chi Minh will now be directly connected via VietJet flight, reducing the time needed to fly between the Vietnamese city and the Indian city.

Other airlines operating on this route have connected flights with a layover.

The inaugural flight took off amid much excitement in the presence of senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), VietJet, and other key stakeholders.

Advertisement

The new service will operate twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday, with a flight time of about 4 hours and 35 minutes.

Advertisement

"This new route marks a significant milestone in strengthening air connectivity between India and Vietnam, fostering tourism, business collaborations, and regional accessibility," Hyderabad Airport said in a statement.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said this new route will play a pivotal role in fostering tourism and trade between Hyderabad and international destinations.

"At GMR Hyderabad International Airport, we are committed to transforming the airport into a world-class global hub by enhancing infrastructure, integrating cutting-edge technology, and fostering strategic partnerships. This development marks another step in our vision to position Hyderabad as a premier gateway for international travel, business and commerce," Panicker said.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of VietJet's direct service to Ho Chi Minh City, further strengthening Hyderabad's global presence," Panicker added.

Vietjet Vice President Do Xuan Quang stated, "India is a key market for Vietjet, and we are thrilled to launch this direct route between Hyderabad and Ho Chi Minh City. Hyderabad has been recognized as India's most livable city for six consecutive years and is also the country's fastest-growing city."

"With RGIA serving as a major gateway to South India, this new route will enhance convenience for travellers while strengthening cultural, tourism, and economic ties between the two regions. Beyond offering affordable flights, Vietjet takes pride in its extensive international network, allowing Indian travellers seamless access to top destinations across the Asia-Pacific via Vietnam." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)