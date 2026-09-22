Vietnam National Archery Team Trains at Galgotias University Ahead of Asian Games 2027

Greater Noida, September 22, 2026: The Vietnam National Archery Team chose Galgotias University for a rigorous, nearly three-week training camp as part of its preparations for the Asian Games. The team began training on September 1, with the camp scheduled to conclude on September 20.

The Vietnam National Archery Team chose Galgotias University for a three-week training camp from September 1-20, 2026, as part of its preparations for the Asian Games

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The Vietnamese contingent comprised five archers and two coaches. The male archers were Dang Cong Duc, Tran Xuan Huong and Nguyen Van Day, while Nguyen Thi Thanh Thao and Le Thuy Phuong Nhi were part of the women’s team. The delegation was accompanied by coaches Mr Richpal Singh Salaria and Mr Do Van Duy.

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The training camp adds to a series of major sporting engagements at Galgotias University in recent months.

Earlier this year, the University hosted the National Coaching Camp for India’s Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Teams as they prepared for international competitions, including the Asia Pacific Lacrosse Sixes Championship 2026 in Australia. The camp was held from 17 June to 1 July and came after both the Indian men’s and women’s teams won Gold Medals at the Asian Lacrosse Games 2026 in Riyadh. The development assumes added significance with Lacrosse Sixes set to feature at the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

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Galgotias University students have also delivered significant results in international competition. At the inaugural World Yogasana Championship 2026 held at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, three students representing India secured five Gold Medals in a championship featuring 522 athletes from 79 countries.

Ritu Mondal, a first-year BA Economics student, won Gold in Traditional Individual and Traditional Group categories. Riya, a first-year BA English student, secured Gold in the Supine Individual Senior category, while Deepa Lodhi, a first-year BA English student, won Gold Medals in Artistic Pair and Artistic Group.

Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, “We are delighted to welcome the Vietnam National Archery Team to Galgotias University. When international athletes choose our campus for their preparation, it reinforces our commitment to building an environment where high-performance sport can grow alongside academics. From hosting India’s national lacrosse teams to seeing our own students win five Gold Medals at the inaugural World Yogasana Championship, we are working to create opportunities for athletes to train, compete and perform at the highest level. We wish the Vietnamese team every success in their preparation for the Asian Games.”

The presence of the Vietnam National Archery Team also brings an important international dimension to the University’s sporting ecosystem, giving students and athletes an opportunity to engage with elite competitors and coaches from another country.

Galgotias University remains committed to strengthening sporting infrastructure, athlete development and opportunities for national and international sporting engagement, while encouraging students to pursue excellence both in the classroom and on the field.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India’s highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Accenture, Microsoft and byteXL, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

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