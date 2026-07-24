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New Delhi [India], July 24: After 25 years of development, Vietnam's capital market has evolved into a comprehensive financial ecosystem encompassing equities, bonds, and derivatives, establishing itself as the country's principal channel for mobilizing medium- and long-term capital. Today, it serves as a strategic gateway for international investors seeking exposure to one of Asia's most dynamic and fastest-growing economies.

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A Landmark Milestone: Emerging Market Status

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A defining turning point was reached when London-based benchmarking firm FTSE Russell upgraded Vietnam's stock market from "Frontier" to "Secondary Emerging Market" status. Officially confirmed in April 2026, the upgrade is set to take effect in phases starting September 21, 2026.

This reclassification places Vietnam alongside major economies like China, India, and Indonesia. The upgrade is estimated to unlock US$3-5 billion in portfolio flows in the near term and could reach US$25 billion by 2030 if reforms continue. Furthermore, this move sets the stage for recognition by MSCI, which could potentially attract three to four times the capital flows of the FTSE upgrade.

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Expanding Frontiers: The India-Vietnam Investment Corridor

As Vietnam integrates deeper into the global financial system, its relationship with India has emerged as a significant new frontier for capital flows. Marking 10 years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2026, both nations are moving toward a more substantive partnership in markets and enterprises.

Strategic Exchange Support: In May 2026, during a state visit to Mumbai, Vietnamese leadership met with the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)--the world's largest derivatives exchange by volume. The NSE has expressed its readiness to support Vietnam's capital market development and welcomed Vietnamese firms to access capital through Indian markets.

Targeted Investment Inflows: Indian investment funds are actively seeking opportunities in Vietnam. Notably, Aavishkaar Capital has earmarked a significant portion of a US$60 million fund specifically for Vietnam and Indonesia. These investments focus on high-impact sectors, including sustainable agriculture, green supply chain solutions, and ethical manufacturing.

Shared Economic Synergies: Both countries are among the world's fastest-growing economies, driven by young populations and a strong focus on manufacturing and technology. This synergy positions Indian institutional investors to play a larger role in Vietnam's private sector growth.

Strategic Reforms and Modernization

The transition into this "new league" was earned through a sustained reform drive. Key enhancements to Vietnam's market infrastructure include:

Removal of Pre-funding Requirements: In late 2024, the State Securities Commission began phasing out the rule requiring foreign institutional investors to have 100% cash before trading.

KRX Trading Platform: The "go-live" of the KRX trading platform in May 2025 has significantly enhanced market liquidity and operational efficiency.

Institutional Framework: The government is implementing Central Counterparty Clearing (CCP), with a target for completion by the end of 2027 to minimize settlement risks for global brokers.

Growth Performance and Future Targets

By the end of 2025, the VN-Index approached the 1,800-point mark, reflecting a growth of over 40% compared to the previous year. Market capitalization reached approximately 78% of GDP, and the number of investor accounts surged to nearly 13 million, well ahead of the national target for 2030.

Looking toward the future, the government has set ambitious targets:

Capital Mobilization: Vietnam aims to mobilize approximately US$205.6 billion (5.4 quadrillion VND) through the stock market between 2026 and 2030.

Market Scale: The strategic goal is for stock market capitalization to reach 120% of GDP by 2030.

With continued institutional reforms, modern infrastructure, and strengthening ties with global financial hubs like India, Vietnam is steadily positioning itself as one of Asia's most promising investment destinations for the coming decade.

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