ViewSonic Launches VG1457 Dual-Screen Portable Monitor for Productivity Anywhere

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], September 30: ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and edtech solutions, announces the VG1457, its new dual 14-inch display portable monitor. The VG1457 features a sleek, compact design with WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution and five adaptable viewing modes. This new addition to the company's award-winning portable monitor line delivers advanced functionality for those on the go. It was named a 2026 TWICE VIP Award winner in the Computer & Gaming: Monitor category, earning recognition from consumer technology retailers and distributors. The 2026 TWICE VIP Award-Winning VG1457 Features Two 14-Inch WUXGA Displays for Portable Productivity.

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"ViewSonic is expanding its monitor lineup with innovative solutions designed for today's work setups, and the VG1457 gives users greater flexibility to enhance productivity while on the go," said Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager at ViewSonic. "This dual-screen portable monitor delivers extra screen space in a compact design, while including versatile viewing modes. Whether you're a remote professional, a student, or simply looking to maximize your efficiency, this new dual-screen portable monitor is built to elevate your workflow."

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The VG1457 redefines portable efficiency with a foldable, compact design weighing just 1.26 kg. With five versatile viewing modes (Share, Dual-Source, Full-Screen, Mirror, and Extend) multitasking and collaboration are enhanced, while WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution delivers extra vertical space. A built-in G-sensor automatically rotates content while in Share mode, allowing screen alignment without manual adjustments. Plug-and-play functionality eliminates complicated setup, and 65W power delivery keeps laptops charged during use when connected to an external power source, or a laptop can pass through power to the portable monitor, reducing cable clutter and maintaining uninterrupted workflow.

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VG1457 Dual 14-Inch Portable Monitor

* Dual 14-inch portable monitor with WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate

* Weighs just 1.26 kg

* Dual source connectivity with USB-C

* Five versatile viewing modes: Share, Dual-Source, Full-Screen, Mirror, and Extend

* VG1457 product video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5SWKmVjeJ4

To find out more about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube, X and Instagram.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Brea, California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions for the education, business, and consumer markets, with a presence in over 100 countries. Driven by the mission to transform education, workplaces, and lives, the company delivers a unified ecosystem of innovative hardware, software, and services that integrates seamlessly with the platforms, tools, and partners customers trust. Its product portfolio includes monitors, projectors, interactive displays, LED displays, commercial displays, video conferencing systems, and industrial solutions. Complementing its hardware is a robust suite of software offerings—including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, TeamOne, Manager, and AirSync—featuring AI-powered tools for collaboration, device optimization, and management. By empowering creativity, collaboration, and lifelong learning, ViewSonic supports customers at every stage in achieving their business and sustainability goals, creating a lasting impact and helping people everywhere connect with purpose—and See the Difference. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

*Actual performance, compatibility, and user experience may vary depending on system configuration, network conditions, usage environment, and other factors. Programs, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice and may vary by country or region. Please contact your local ViewSonic representative, authorized reseller, or distributor for product availability and details. This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

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