ViewSonic Launches XG2738-2K-OLED Gaming Monitor with QD-OLED Technology and OLED Care

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Taipei [Taiwan], August 27: ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and edtech solutions, announces the XG2738-2K-OLED, a 27-inch gaming monitor with unique features that deliver incredible performance to both hardcore gamers and gaming enthusiasts. With QD-OLED technology and 2K resolution, ViewSonic continues to offer distinctive monitors for the gaming market.

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWkQjpMYQKM

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With native 2K QHD (2560x1440) resolution, the 27-inch XG2738-2K-OLED leverages Quantum Dot-OLED panel technology to deliver exceptional color accuracy and a stunning, ultra-fast 0.03ms GTG response time. The monitor features Esports Mode that allows switching from 27-inch to a 24.5-inch view, matching the screen size preferred by professional esports players. The XG2738-2K-OLED is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and features AMD FreeSync Premium support to help eliminate screen tearing and stutter for fluid gameplay.

"We're excited to offer the XG2738-2K-OLED gaming monitor to the gaming consumer," said Jeff Muto, Business Line Director at ViewSonic. "The XG2738-2K-OLED monitor offers a combination of performance with superior visual excellence due to the OLED technology."

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"Across Asia Pacific, the gaming landscape continues to evolve, with players increasingly seeking more immersive and responsive gaming experiences," said Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager at ViewSonic. "As expectations continue to rise, we remain focused on strengthening our gaming portfolio with advanced display technologies such as QD-OLED, delivering the performance and visual quality today's gamers demand."

ViewSonic OLED Care for Enhanced Long-Term Protection

To support long-term panel performance, the XG2738-2K-OLED includes the ViewSonic OLED Care suite, a set of anti-burn-in solutions that help minimize image retention over time. Core protections such as OLED Screen Movement, OLED APL (Average Picture Level), and Static Icon Detection operate automatically during everyday use, while OLED Image Cleaning can be activated by the user for on-demand maintenance.

Together, these features help protect the panel throughout prolonged gaming sessions while maintaining consistent brightness, color accuracy, and overall visual quality.

QD-OLED for Vivid and Consistent Visuals

Powered by QD-OLED (Quantum Dot OLED) technology, the display delivers deep contrast, vibrant color reproduction, and uniform image quality across wide viewing angles. The display also supports HDR10 and 10-bit true color, with up to 98% DCI-P3 color coverage. This enables clean, detailed visuals in both high-speed competitive titles and visually rich AAA games.

XG2738-2K-OLED Gaming Monitor

- 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor with native 2K QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution

- 0.03ms GTG response time with a 240 Hz refresh rate

- 24.5-inch esports viewable screen setting through OSD

- NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies for minimal lag, motion blur, and ghosting

- Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, and Audio-Out

- Marathon your sessions in comfort with the ergonomic design and Eye ProTech software

- XG2738-2K-OLED product video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWkQjpMYQKM

To find out more about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube, X and Instagram.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Brea, California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions for the education, business, and consumer markets, with a presence in over 100 countries. Driven by the mission to transform education, workplaces, and lives, the company delivers a unified ecosystem of innovative hardware, software, and services that integrates seamlessly with the platforms, tools, and partners customers trust. Its product portfolio includes monitors, projectors, interactive displays, LED displays, commercial displays, video conferencing systems, and industrial solutions. Complementing its hardware is a robust suite of software offerings--including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, TeamOne, Manager, and AirSync--featuring AI-powered tools for collaboration, device optimization, and management. By empowering creativity, collaboration, and lifelong learning, ViewSonic supports customers at every stage in achieving their business and sustainability goals, creating a lasting impact and helping people everywhere connect with purpose--and See the Difference. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

*Actual performance, compatibility, and user experience may vary depending on system configuration, network conditions, usage environment, and other factors. Programs, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice and may vary by country or region. Please contact your local ViewSonic representative, authorised reseller, or distributor for product availability and details. This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

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