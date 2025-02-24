Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution Pvt Ltd Secures Major Land Allotment for Defence Manufacturing

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 24: Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution Pvt Ltd announced the successful allocation of a 20-hectare plot in the Jhansi node of the Defence Industrial Corridor Project by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). This landmark decision represents a crucial step towards expanding the company's capacity in the manufacturing of small-caliber weapons and ammunition, thus making a significant contribution to India's defence capabilities.

The land allotment aligns with UPEIDA's commitment to fostering industrial growth in the defence sector, aimed at enhancing both investment and employment opportunities within the region.Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution is now set to commence operations that are poised to invigorate the local economy and bolster national security.

To further underline their commitment to excellence, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution is dedicated to adhering to the highest standards of industry practices and implementing advanced manufacturing methodologies. This approach not only ensures quality production but also highlights the company's aim of fostering innovation and sustainability within the defence sector.

Sahil Luthra, Founder/Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution Pvt Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm about the allocation, stating, "Today marks a significant milestone for Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution Pvt Ltd. The allocation of land in Jhansi not only strengthens our commitment to advancing defence manufacturing but also reflects our dedication to contributing to India's national security. This opportunity empowers us to innovate and excel in producing high-quality defence solutions. We are thrilled about the journey ahead and fully aligned with UPEIDA's vision to make Uttar Pradesh a leading hub for defence industries."

Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder/Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution Pvt Ltd also shared her excitement, saying, "This significant allotment is a testament to our vision for the future of defence manufacturing in India. We are committed to building a facility that not only meets the highest standards of quality but also serves as a catalyst for local employment and skill development. We believe that by investing in our community, we are fortifying the very foundation of India's defence sector."

As a pioneer in the defence manufacturing domain, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution Pvt Ltd stands committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology and best practices to ensure the delivery of superior products that meet the evolving demands of India's defence needs. The company is dedicated to nurturing a skilled workforce in Jhansi, thereby creating significant job opportunities and uplifting the local community.

Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution is poised to play a pivotal role in complementing the Indian government's initiatives to bolster domestic defence production and reduce dependence on imports. By establishing a strong manufacturing base in Jhansi, the company aims not only to contribute to national security but also to promote economic development in the region.

About Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution

Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS) stands at the forefront of India's defence manufacturing sector, committed to advancing national security through the development and production of innovative small arms and ammunition. Founded with a vision to support the Indian Armed Forces, VTDS aims to provide state-of-the-art weaponry designed to meet the evolving demands of modern warfare.

Strategically located within the UP Defence Corridor, our advanced manufacturing facilities leverage cutting-edge technologies, ensuring the highest standards of quality and precision. Our dedicated team comprises seasoned engineers, defence specialists, and industry veterans who work diligently to deliver products that meet the rigorous requirements of the battlefield.

At VTDS, we are passionate about empowering key stakeholders, including the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), law enforcement agencies, State Police, and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Our mission is to supply high-quality products and solutions that enhance national security and contribute to global peacekeeping efforts.

