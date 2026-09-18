Vikas Garg Highlights Sector 90 on Dwarka Expressway as an Emerging Destination for Spacious Luxury Living and Strong Property Appreciation

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 18: The emergence of the Dwarka Expressway as one of the most transformative infrastructure corridors in the National Capital Region (NCR) has significantly elevated the residential appeal of adjoining sectors, with Sector 90, Gurugram, standing out as a key beneficiary. Backed by seamless connectivity, expanding social infrastructure, and a growing preference for premium housing, the sector is rapidly becoming a sought-after address for both homebuyers and investors.

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According to Vikas Garg, Joint Managing Director, Ganga Realty, the evolution of the Dwarka Expressway corridor has created a new benchmark for urban living, where connectivity, luxury, and long-term value creation come together.

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"Sector 90's strategic location on the Dwarka Expressway places it at the heart of New Gurugram's growth story. The corridor has become a major catalyst for residential demand by offering unmatched connectivity, robust infrastructure development, and access to modern lifestyle conveniences," says Garg.

One of the strongest advantages of Sector 90 is its excellent connectivity. Located directly along the Dwarka Expressway corridor, the sector enjoys smooth access to Delhi, key business districts of Gurugram, NH-48, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and other important road networks. The proximity to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport further enhances its attractiveness for professionals, entrepreneurs, and frequent travelers seeking convenience without compromising on quality of life.

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The area's infrastructure-led growth has also translated into significant real estate interest. As commercial developments, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, retail destinations, and social infrastructure continue to expand across the Dwarka Expressway belt, Sector 90 has witnessed growing demand from both end-users and investors. Industry experts believe that this combination of strategic location and infrastructure development positions the area for sustained property appreciation over the long term.

Speaking about evolving consumer preferences, Garg notes that today's homebuyers are increasingly prioritizing larger and more thoughtfully designed homes over compact living spaces.

"The definition of a dream home has changed considerably over the last few years. Homebuyers are looking for spacious residences that can accommodate evolving lifestyle needs, offer greater privacy, and provide a superior living experience. Larger homes, expansive balconies, open green spaces, and wellness-focused amenities have become important considerations in purchase decisions," he explains.

This shift in demand has encouraged developers across the Dwarka Expressway corridor to focus on premium and luxury developments that emphasize space, comfort, and functionality. Modern buyers are seeking homes that go beyond basic accommodation and serve as holistic lifestyle destinations.

Another defining element shaping demand in Sector 90 is the increasing importance of architecture and design excellence. With buyers becoming more discerning, projects featuring world-class planning, aesthetically appealing facades, efficient layouts, natural light optimization, and enhanced ventilation are gaining preference.

According to Garg, architecture today plays a critical role in improving everyday living experiences.

"Luxury is no longer limited to premium finishes and amenities. It is equally about intelligent design, efficient space utilization, sustainability, and creating environments that promote comfort and well-being. Homebuyers are actively seeking residences that offer a harmonious blend of aesthetics and functionality," he says.

The combination of strategic connectivity, premium residential development, and future-ready infrastructure is steadily strengthening Sector 90's position within the Dwarka Expressway corridor. As New Gurugram continues to evolve into a prominent residential and commercial hub, the sector is expected to attract increasing interest from homebuyers looking for upgraded lifestyles as well as investors seeking long-term capital appreciation.

With growing demand for spacious luxury homes, superior architectural design, and seamless connectivity to major destinations including IGI Airport, Sector 90 on Dwarka Expressway is emerging as one of the most promising residential micro-markets in NCR—a destination where modern living, convenience, and investment potential converge.

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