Vikas Jain Appointed President of NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: In a significant leadership transition, Mr. Vikas Jain, CEO of Labdhi Lifestyle, has been unanimously appointed as President of NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen, the youth-oriented arm of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra. A first-generation developer from Mumbai, Mr. Jain succeeds Mr. Ridham Gada, who now assumes the role of Vice-Chairman, NextGen.

With the Indian real estate sector on the brink of a transformative phase and projected to reach a market size of US$1 trillion by 2030, Mr. Jain’s appointment comes at a crucial juncture. As a proven turnaround specialist with a track record of reviving stressed projects, his appointment will help the NextGen benefit from his vast experience in Finance. Beyond Finance, Mr. Jain also outlined a broader, more holistic vision for his tenure. Key focus areas include strengthening RERA compliance to enhance accountability and consumer confidence and driving technology adoption across the real estate value chain to improve efficiency, transparency, and service delivery.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Vikas Jain said, “It is an honor to lead NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen. This platform provides an incredible opportunity to empower the next generation of real estate leaders while addressing some of the industry’s most pressing challenges.” Mr. Jain went on to add, “Each year the incoming President selects a theme around which the activity calendar for the association is built. Finance will be our theme for the year 25-26 with key focus on furthering our constituents knowledge on raising and structuring capital valuations, access to new capital structures and public finances etc. The sector needs to build a credible and transparent ecosystem to attract consistent capital inflows.” “As a next-generation leader, I believe our approach must be future-ready and multidimensional,” he added. “Along with financial reforms, we must professionalize the management of real estate businesses and embed a culture of innovation, governance, and customer-centricity. The goal is to empower the next generation of developers to be not just builders, but responsible, forward-thinking entrepreneurs.” Mr. Prashant Sharma, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, welcomed the appointment: “Vikas Jain’s entrepreneurial acumen, sharp financial insight, and deep understanding of real estate dynamics make him the ideal choice to lead NextGen. His tenure will be pivotal in advancing financing-led growth, nurturing young professionals, and making the sector more transparent and resilient.” Mr. Ridham Gada, now Vice-Chairman of NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen, added, “Vikas brings vision, vigor, and the right focus at a crucial time. With project financing as the central agenda, I’m confident his leadership will catalyze transformative progress for developers and homebuyers alike.” Mr. Jain brings a wealth of experience to the role. As CEO of Labdhi Lifestyle Limited, he has successfully built a trusted brand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), delivering projects known for quality and timely execution. His leadership is defined by a strategic, finance-first approach — aligning perfectly with NextGen’s renewed focus.

NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen aims to foster a vibrant platform for young professionals to collaborate, innovate, and drive industry reform. Mr. Jain’s presidency marks a new chapter for NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen, with a renewed commitment to driving excellence, inclusivity, and innovation in the real estate sector.

