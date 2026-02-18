Viking Soul’s Rinaa Shah Drives India’s Rising Afro House Movement with Global Performances and Experiential Music IP

India’s electronic music landscape is witnessing a strong surge in Afro House and tribal electronic sounds, and DJ Rinaa Shah, known professionally as Viking Soul, is emerging as a key figure in shaping this movement. Recognized as one of India’s leading female Afro House and Tribal Tech DJs, Shah is contributing to the genre’s growing popularity through large-format performances, international tours, and the development of immersive music concepts.

A graduate of DJ School Amsterdam and Point Blank Music School in Ibiza, Shah has performed across more than 20 Indian cities and several international destinations including Malta, Thailand, Vietnam, and Croatia. Her sets focus on Afro House and Afro Tech, often incorporating live percussion and performance elements that emphasize rhythm-driven storytelling. She has shared stages with global artists such as MoBlack, Enoo Napa, Jamie Jones, Sam Feldt, and Jay Sean, and has performed at festivals including Sunburn, Eden of Sound, and Locals District.

In addition to public festivals and club circuits, Shah has also been featured at high-profile private and corporate events, reflecting increasing demand for Afro House programming in India’s premium event segment.

A major component of Shah’s work is Totem Tribe, a proprietary music and performance IP designed as a multi-sensory live experience. The format integrates DJs with tribal dancers, aerial performers, fire acts, and live African percussion to create an immersive stage environment. Since its launch, Totem Tribe has completed over 150 shows nationwide and is positioning itself as an exportable Indian experiential entertainment format aimed at international audiences.

Shah’s career also spans entrepreneurship beyond music. She founded Rinaldi Shoes, positioned as a luxury footwear label that gained visibility for its bespoke designs and international retail presence across Europe, Mexico, and the United States. Her portfolio extends into sports through Rinaldi Polo, where she established a professional polo team in 2015 and has competed in tournaments in Thailand, Argentina, South Africa, and the United States, including the Umaid Bhawan Polo Cup and the International Ladies Tournament.

Her contributions to music and live entertainment have been acknowledged through multiple industry recognitions, including listings among Delhiites’ Top 50 DJs of the Country (2020, 2022), the Iconic DJ title at the Times of India Hospitality Awards (2023), Economic Times Best Afro House DJ (2023), Women on Top Best DJ in Goa (2024), and Times Iconic Afro House DJ (2025). Totem Tribe has also received honors such as Iconic Dance Troupe by The Times of India (2024) and Best Dance Troupe at the BW Applause Awards (2024).

As Afro House continues to gain traction in India’s mainstream nightlife and festival circuits, Shah’s projects signal a broader shift toward genre diversification and experiential performance formats. With plans to scale Totem Tribe for global stages and expand her international touring footprint, Viking Soul is positioning Indian Afro House within a wider global conversation on contemporary electronic music.

