Vikrant University, Gwalior Bridges Judicial Wisdom and Courtroom Advocacy Through 'Vidhi Samvaad' and 'Shastrarth 2026'

VMPL

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 12: The School of Legal Studies at Vikrant University, Gwalior, has strengthened its standing among law colleges in Madhya Pradesh through a deliberate, two-stage academic model that links high-level judicial dialogue with hands-on courtroom advocacy. Two flagship initiatives — 'Vidhi Samvaad: A Judicial Dialogue' and 'Shastrarth – Manch Ek, Tark Anek 2026' — together form a structured continuum that takes law students from constitutional theory to competitive legal argumentation, rather than treating such events as isolated extra-curricular activities.

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Flagship judicial conclave and national debate-cum-moot event position the Gwalior-based university as an emerging hub for constitutional scholarship and courtroom advocacy training in Madhya Pradesh

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Vidhi Samvaad: Setting the Judicial Benchmark

Organized as an extraordinary judicial conclave, Vidhi Samvaad brought together distinguished jurists, legislators, and over 500 law students to examine the evolving nuances of the Indian legal order, judicial ethics, and constitutional governance. Hon'ble Justice Shri Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Judge, Supreme Court of India, attended as Chief Guest and delivered a special lecture, while the proceedings were chaired by Hon'ble Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The event was further enriched by Special Guests from the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, including Hon'ble Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia, Hon'ble Justice D.D. Bansal, Hon'ble Justice Vivek Jain, Hon'ble Justice Hridesh Shrivastava, and Hon'ble Justice Anil Verma.

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Justice Maheshwari emphasized that the Constitution is a dynamic, living framework guided by moral responsibility, and underlined the need for the legal fraternity to adapt to Artificial Intelligence and data governance without compromising core principles of justice. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar highlighted that democratic institutions thrive on public trust, civic duty, and ethical advocacy, while Justice G.S. Ahluwalia spoke on the balance between individual rights and societal duties. The conclave, which also featured the ceremonial Sengol and a student-curated Vidhik Gallery on constitutional evolution, received commendation from Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Law & Justice.

Shastrarth 2026: Judicial Dialogue in Action

'Shastrarth – Manch Ek, Tark Anek 2026', held on August 21–22, 2026, served as the practical continuation of Vidhi Samvaad. On Day 1, following ceremonial Saraswati Poojan and guidance from Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Atul Kumar, Dean Academics Prof. (Dr.) Anand Bisen, and Dean SLS Dr. Vir Narayan, over 70 open-mic presentations were evaluated across two parallel technical sessions, with the judging panel expanding the final round from 16 shortlisted finalists. On Day 2, finalists faced randomized topics and coin-toss speaking positions in the final rounds of the debate competition. Adv. Rishesh Sikarwar of the Supreme Court of India delivered the keynote on 'Litigation Practice: Foundations, Courtroom Skills, and Modern Challenges,' linking classroom debate directly to real-world litigation.

The event's top honors went to Ms. Saloni (Prestige Institute of Management and Research), First Prize; Ms. Kirti Silawat (School of Legal Studies, Vikrant University), Second Prize; and Mr. Somya Sharma (Madhav Vidhi Mahavidyalaya), Third Prize.

A Symbiotic Model for Legal Education

According to the School of Legal Studies, the two events are designed as an intrinsically linked continuum: theoretical insights on constitutionalism, data privacy, and judicial ethics from Vidhi Samvaad became the working material that students applied under strict courtroom rules at Shastrarth. The university states that this integrated approach — moving from judicial philosophy to practical argumentation — ensures its law graduates are grounded in constitutional ethics, informed by judicial wisdom, and equipped for modern litigation challenges.

About Vikrant University, Gwalior

Vikrant University, Gwalior, is a Madhya Pradesh-based university offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs across law, management, engineering, and allied disciplines. Its School of Legal Studies focuses on constitutional scholarship, moot court training, and courtroom advocacy, hosting judicial dialogues and debate competitions that connect students with sitting judges, legislators, and senior advocates.

Media Contact

School of Legal Studies

Vikrant University, Gwalior

Email: cs_dileep@vikrantuniversity.ac.in

Phone: 7773004155, 18002705155

Website: https://vikrantuniversity.ac.in

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