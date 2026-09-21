GWALIOR, Madhya Pradesh, India — Vikrant University, Gwalior has been featured in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2027 for its Full-Time MBA programme, securing a place in the 301+ global band and appearing in the QS MBA Rankings – Asia in the 51+ band. The ranking, published by global higher education analysts Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), places the Gwalior-based university among a select group of Indian business schools assessed against international benchmarks for employability, alumni outcomes, return on investment, thought leadership and diversity.

Vikrant University is one of five Indian institutions to enter the QS Global MBA Rankings for the first time in the 2027 edition, and the only university headquartered in Gwalior to be included. The 2027 edition features 19 Indian MBA providers — more than triple India’s representation in 2020 — reflecting the rapid globalisation of Indian management education.

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Mr. Vikrant Singh Rathore, Pro Vice Chancelor of the University told that the recognition is a significant milestone for a private university in Central India, placing the MBA programme offered by Vikrant University’s School of Management and Commerce on the same global ranking table as established business schools across Europe, North America and Asia.

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Gwalior University debuts in the 301+ global band and features in the QS MBA Rankings – Asia (51+ band), becoming one of only five Indian institutions to enter the 2027 edition for the first time

A Ranking Built on Measurable Outcomes

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The QS Global MBA Rankings evaluate individual full-time MBA programmes rather than institutions as a whole, assessing each against five weighted indicators: employability, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, return on investment, thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity. Inclusion required Vikrant University to submit and validate detailed institutional, academic, placement and alumni data against QS’s international methodology.

“This recognition is not a destination — it is a reflection of where we stand today and a reminder of how much further we can go. Recognition creates pride, but responsibility creates progress. Our task now is to convert this global visibility into stronger industry partnerships, deeper research impact, better student outcomes and a truly world-class learning experience for every student who chooses Gwalior as their place of study.” — Shri Rakesh Singh Rathore, Chancellor, Vikrant University, Gwalior

About the MBA Programme at Vikrant University, Gwalior

Dr. Atul Kumar, Vice Chancellor of University told that the Full-Time MBA at Vikrant University’s School of Management and Commerce is a two-year postgraduate programme open to graduates from any stream, offered with a Dual Specialization option as well as single specializations in Marketing, Finance, Financial Administration, Human Resource Management, Business Analytics, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Hospital Administration, Hospitality Management, Agri Business, Tourism and Travel Management, Fashion Management, and Operations Management.

The programme is delivered at the University’s Chittora Road campus in Gwalior and is supported by industry-linked curriculum design, mentorship from practising professionals, and a dedicated training and placement cell. Alongside the MBA, the School of Management and Commerce offers BBA and B.Com (Honours and Honours with Research) degrees under NEP 2020, M.Com, MHHCM and MPH, and vocational certificate and diploma programmes in Retail & Operations, BFSI and Business Management.

About Vikrant University, Gwalior

Vikrant University is a UGC-recognised private university established in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, offering more than 150 programmes across its Schools of Engineering & Technology, Management and Commerce, Computer Applications, Natural and Applied Sciences, Humanities and Culture, Legal Studies, Agriculture Sciences, Pharmacy and allied disciplines. The University’s academic portfolio spans certificate, diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes aligned to the National Education Policy 2020, with an emphasis on employability, applied research and industry engagement.

For more information, visit www.vikrantuniversity.ac.in

Official Ranking Listings

• QS TopMBA profile: https://www.topmba.com/college/vikrant-university-gwalior

• QS Global MBA Rankings 2027: https://www.topuniversities.com/mba-rankings/global?search=vikrant%20university

• QS MBA Rankings – Asia 2027: https://www.topuniversities.com/mba-rankings/asia?search=vikrant%20university

Media Contact

Dr. Dileep Singh Rajput

Manager – Information Technology, Vikrant University, Gwalior

digital_cell@vikrantuniversity.ac.in | 9039218786

Chittora Road, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh – 474006

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