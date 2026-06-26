Vinexpo Asia To Return To Hong Kong In 2027 As An Annual Event

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Hong Kong, June 26: Vinexposium announces that Vinexpo Asia will return to Hong Kong in 2027 from 8 to 10 June at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The event will now be held annually in Hong Kong, establishing a single, consistent meeting point for the wine and spirits industry in Asia and marking a new strategic cycle for Vinexpo Asia in the region.

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"Hong Kong has been part of Vinexpo Asia's history since 1998 and remains one of the most relevant gateways to Asian markets for the wine and spirits industry. Establishing Vinexpo Asia as an annual event in Hong Kong reflects Vinexposium's confidence in the city and supports Comexposium's broader Food & Beverage strategy in Asia," says Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Comexposium's Food & Beverage Division.

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Building on nearly three decades of activity in Asia, Vinexposium is reinforcing its role in the region by providing the wine and spirits industry with a stable annual meeting point in Hong Kong. This evolution aims to offer greater continuity for international producers, buyers, importers, distributors and industry stakeholders across Asia.

Hong Kong's central position in Asia, as a gateway to Mainland China and a platform closely connected to Southeast Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region, makes it a natural base from which to bring together the full spectrum of Asian markets.

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According to Grace Ghazale, International Events Director at Vinexposium, this new annual format responds to the industry's need for greater stability, momentum and visibility in Asia. By establishing Vinexpo Asia in Hong Kong on a yearly basis, Vinexposium aims to offer exhibitors and visitors a clearer framework to build long-term relationships, plan their participation more effectively and support the continued development of trade across the region.

*Vinexposium is part of Comexposium's Food & Beverage Division.

For more information, visit the Vinexpo Asia website and its media corner

ABOUT VINEXPO ASIA:

Vinexpo Asia is a premier event for wine and spirits professionals, offering exclusive access to key stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific region. Taking place alternately in Singapore and Hong Kong, two major business hubs, it serves as a strategic platform for networking, discovering industry innovations, and fostering business opportunities in one of the most dynamic markets worldwide.

ABOUT VINEXPOSIUM:

Vinexposium is the leading year-round partner for wine and spirits professionals worldwide. Through its flagship international events and editorial content, including Voice of the Industry, it brings the entire sector together to drive business growth and deepen market knowledge. By fostering connections and sharing strategic insights, Vinexposium supports the global industry in tackling key challenges around innovation, sustainability, and shifting consumer expectations.

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