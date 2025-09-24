VinFast Brings Premium EV Experience to Hyderabad, Inaugurates Two Showrooms

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir)

Advertisement

VinFast Auto India, the Indian subsidiary of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, announced the inauguration of its two showrooms in Hyderabad, further strengthening its presence in Southern India. This milestone comes right after the grand launch of its premium electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, in Delhi, underlining the brand’s rapid expansion in the Indian market. The two new outlets, promoted by Nanesh Automotives Pvt Ltd under the leadership of Mr. Vivek Jain, are strategically located at Dargah Road and Patigadda, Hyderabad, Telangana.

With a 3,300 sq. ft. display area in the Dargah Road showroom and a 2,700 sq. ft. display area in the Patigadda showroom, the twin dealerships will showcase VinFast’s premium electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7. As part of its ambitious roadmap, the company aims to open 35 dealerships by year-end, across 27+ cities in India. Customers can book their preferred VinFast premium electric SUV either at the exclusive showrooms or through the official website, VinFastAuto.in, with a fully refundable booking amount of INR 21,000.

Advertisement

Aligning with its commitment to build a robust and customer-centric EV ecosystem in India, VinFast has established several strategic collaborations across critical touchpoints. To enhance vehicle servicing and reach, the company has partnered with myTVS, one of India's largest independent multi-brand service networks. It has also tied up with Global Assure to offer 24/7 roadside assistance, ensuring peace of mind for customers across geographies. In the domain of EV charging infrastructure, VinFast is working with RoadGrid to enable accessible charging solutions and is exploring long-term plans in collaboration with its strategic partner V-Green for a dedicated network.

Core to company’s India strategy is its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, where both the VF 6 and VF 7 will be assembled. The plant aligns perfectly with India’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing and export hub. The facility’s strategic location near the Port positions it ideally for serving both domestic demand and export markets.

Advertisement

Moreover, taking its sustainability efforts further, the company has collaborated with BatX Energies to drive battery circularity and recycling, strengthening its commitment to green mobility throughout the lifecycle of its products. These partnerships underscore VinFast’s long-term vision of offering not just electric vehicles, but an integrated and future-ready EV ownership experience tailored for the Indian market.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia, said, “With its growing urban infrastructure and increasing EV adoption, Hyderabad holds strategic importance in our expansion roadmap. The inauguration of our dealerships here marks another significant milestone in our journey to build a robust EV ecosystem across India. With our partner Nanesh Automotives Pvt Ltd, we are committed to delivering not only advanced EV technology but also a seamless and customer-first ownership journey. We believe that the city’s progressive and sustainability-conscious consumers will resonate strongly with our vision of premium yet accessible electric mobility.”

VinFast brings extensive international experience to India, with successful market entries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Philippines, Indonesia, and the Middle East. The company’s global presence spans across three continents, reflecting its commitment to driving the worldwide electric vehicle revolution.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)