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Home / Business / VinFast Continues Aggressive India Expansion, Opens 3rd Jaipur Showroom Within a Year

VinFast Continues Aggressive India Expansion, Opens 3rd Jaipur Showroom Within a Year

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ANI
Updated At : 05:07 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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HT Syndication

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 16: Marking a milestone in Rajasthan’s growing electric vehicle movement, Velocity Fintrust, an authorized dealer partner for VinFast, today unveiled a brand-new dealership in the Pink City.

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This opening marks Velocity Fintrust’s consecutive launch in Rajasthan and the 3rd showroom in Jaipur, adding to VinFast’s expanding network across India.

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The grand facility was opened by Mr.Sudipta Ghosh, Deputy CEO – Sales & Network Development, VinFast India, Mr.Vikas Yadav, Managing Director, Velocity Fintrust along with Mr.Sitaram Yadav, Chairman of VST United Group and Mr. Vikas Bohra, Vice President of Velocity Fintrust

VinFast is building a diverse electric vehicle portfolio with the VF 6, VF 7, VF MPV 7, and Limo Green, offering customers a wider choice across personal, premium, and family mobility needs.

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Strengthening the ownership proposition, customers can avail themselves of benefits including free charging up to March 31, 2029, three years of free maintenance, a seven-year vehicle warranty, a ten-year battery warranty, up to 75% assured buyback and ICE-to-EV transition benefits.

The price starts at Rs.18.19 lakh, offering customers premium electric mobility options across different segments.

Highlighting the brand’s focus, Mr.Sudipta Ghosh, Deputy CEO – Sales & Network Development, VinFast India, said, "Our main focus is on building strong sales and service infrastructure while improving the overall EV charging system. As we are growing in demand, we promise to give smooth customer service, top-quality infrastructure and steady support to speed up EV adoption."

The Pink City facility displays VinFast’s next-generation lineup, letting buyers try cutting-edge cars with personal consultations and test drives.

Future Vision

As Jaipur sees a move toward sustainable transport, this new facility is a modern, tech-driven destination that offers high-quality products, top comfort and unmatched peace of mind for Indian EV buyers.

For more information, visit:

https://velocityfintrust.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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