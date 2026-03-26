Vinfast India Marks 50th Showroom with New Flagship 3S Facility in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has announced the inauguration of its newest 3S dealership in Bengaluru, marking its 50th retail outlet in India. This milestone reflects strong progress in the company’s rapid expansion across India and reinforces its commitment to bringing premium electric mobility experiences closer to Indian consumers.

Advertisement

The newly inaugurated VinFast showroom, developed by dealer group PPS Motors LLP under the leadership of Mr. Raaj Sekar, is strategically located on Hosur Road in the Electronic City area of Bengaluru. Built in accordance with VinFast’s global retail standards, the facility spans over 11,500 sq ft, seamlessly integrating both showroom and service areas.

Advertisement

At its core is a 2,500 sq ft showroom, designed with a modern and premium aesthetic to deliver a vivid and immersive brand experience. Here, VinFast’s dedicated teams ensure seamless customer engagement across sales and after-sales services.

Advertisement

As part of its ambitious roadmap, VinFast aims to establish 75 dealerships by the end of the year across more than 60 cities in India. This expansion strategy will not only focus on metro cities and major urban hubs but also extend to emerging markets, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making premium electric mobility accessible across the country.

Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said, “We have attained a key milestone with 50 showrooms established nationwide, reflecting our accelerated expansion and resolute commitment to strengthening our brand presence across the country. The opening of our flagship 3S facility in Bengaluru builds on this progress, delivering integrated excellence in sales, service, and spare parts to meet customer needs effectively. This rapid growth underscores VinFast’s pivotal role in advancing India’s electric vehicle ecosystem." As it accelerates operations in India, VinFast is building a comprehensive EV ecosystem across manufacturing, retail, charging infrastructure, after-sales services, and a circular battery value chain, in collaboration with banks and partners, to deliver a seamless ownership experience and advance green mobility. Its premium electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, have secured 5-star Bharat NCAP safety ratings, meeting the highest safety standards in India, and are supported by roadside assistance and three years of free maintenance, with industry-leading warranty coverage of up to ten years or 200,000 kilometres depending on the model.

Advertisement

VinFast is driving EV adoption through customer-focused initiatives that lower barriers and strengthen ownership confidence. Its Value Assured programme addresses resale concerns by offering customers a predefined return value after several years of use. This is complemented by extended free charging on the V-Green network until March 31, 2029, providing up to three years of zero-fuel-cost benefits. Vingroup, VinFast’s parent company, is also introducing the “Trade Gas for Electric” initiative, offering an additional 3% discount until March 31, 2026, to encourage the shift from internal combustion vehicles to electric mobility.

About VinFast VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making electric mobility more accessible to everyone. VinFast’s current product portfolio includes a wide range of electric SUVs, electric motorcycles, electric bicycles, and electric buses.

VinFast is entering its next phase of growth by rapidly expanding its global distribution and dealer network while strengthening manufacturing capabilities, with a focus on key markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)