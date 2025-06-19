Vinfast Signs Global Assure to Strengthen Customer Service Network Across India

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 19: VinFast, a leading global electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced its collaboration signing 'Global Assure' to strengthen customer service network across India. Global Assure is India's one of the most trusted customer service providers. This collaboration is designed to deliver comprehensive customer support and innovative mobility solutions across the Indian market, reinforcing VinFast's commitment to exceptional customer experience in the rapidly growing electric vehicle segment.

Through this association, Global Assure will oversee the seamless delivery of essential customer care services including a Dedicated 24x7 Call Center, nationwide Roadside Assistance (RSA), Mobile charging solutions, and on-demand Mobile service operations. These services will be accessible to VinFast customers across the country, ensuring quick, reliable, and convenient support, anytime and anywhere. All the above service will be connected through Toll Free No. 1800-571-8888 and email - vfcareindia@vinfastauto.in for customer convenience.

Commenting on the collaboration, Pham Sanh Chau, VinFast CEO Asia said, "As VinFast is gearing up to launch its premium electric SUVs - the VF 7 and VF 6 in India market, this partnership underlines the brand's commitment to ensure prompt, dependable, and customer-focused support across the country. Global Assure's strong capabilities and nationwide reach are well aligned with our commitment to quality, convenience, and care. Together, we aim to establish a holistic and reliable electric mobility ecosystem in India that extends beyond our vehicles to offer true peace of mind for our customers."

Signing the partnership, Manish Vij, Co-founder & CEO, Global Assure, said, "We are excited to be the trusted partner of VinFast's customer support in India. With Global Assure's extensive expertise in deep understanding of Indian customer needs and pan-India presence, VinFast customers can expect efficient response times and high-quality service making every journey smoother, safer, and more reassuring for VinFast owners."

The comprehensive service portfolio will include:

24/7 Customer Support: A dedicated call center staffed with trained professionals to address customer queries and provide immediate assistance around the clock.

Nationwide Roadside Assistance: Emergency roadside support services available across India, ensuring customers are never stranded regardless of location.

Mobile Charging Solutions: On-demand mobile charging services to provide convenient charging options wherever customers may need them.

Mobile Service Operations: A dedicated fleet of emergency support mobile Vans are equipped to ensure prompt on-site visit and assistance to customers during unexpected breakdowns for basic repair needs.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone.

VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in.

