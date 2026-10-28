VinFast VF 6 Earth Impresses with Safety Features in a Family SUV Under Rs. 20 Lakh

Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)

Wet roads, steep slopes, crowded streets and tricky parking spots are all part of driving in India. The VinFast VF 6 Earth comes with a range of safety features to make these situations easier to handle, and many are included as standard on the entry-level electric SUV, priced under Rs. 20 lakh.

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The VF 6 has received a five-star Bharat NCAP rating for adult and child occupant protection, while seven airbags come as standard

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Keeping Things Under Control on Difficult Roads

You never quite know what to expect on the road. One minute you're cruising along a highway, the next you're braking for a vehicle that has suddenly changed lanes. Add rain, slippery roads or an uphill traffic jam, and even experienced drivers must be extra careful.

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Fortunately, the VinFast VF 6 Earth comes with several safety systems designed for situations like these, without requiring buyers to move up to a more expensive variant.

Take electronic stability control (ESC), for example. If a driver swerves suddenly to avoid an obstacle and the car begins to lose stability, ESC can apply braking force to individual wheels to help keep it on course. Although it doesn't replace careful driving, that extra assistance can be particularly useful on wet or winding roads.

Alongside ESC, the VF 6 Earth has anti-lock brakes (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and brake assist (BA). ABS helps prevent wheel lock-up during hard braking, while EBD adjusts braking force across the wheels. BA provides additional stopping force when the driver brakes suddenly but doesn't press firmly enough.

Traction control (TCS) helps reduce excessive wheelspin during acceleration, especially on muddy roads or slippery surfaces. This can come in handy during India's monsoon season, when road conditions can change considerably after heavy rain.

For those frequently travelling through hilly areas, hill-start assist is another useful feature. When the car stops on an incline, the system briefly maintains braking pressure while the driver moves their foot to the accelerator, helping prevent the vehicle from rolling backwards.

Back from the hills and into city traffic, Auto Hold can keep the VF 6 Earth stationary after stopping, allowing drivers to take their foot off the brake pedal until it's time to move again. It's a welcome convenience when crawling through rush-hour traffic in cities like Bengaluru or Mumbai.

Beyond these driving aids, the VF 6 has received a five-star Bharat NCAP rating for adult and child occupant protection, while seven airbags come as standard.

A Little Help in Crowded Streets and Tight Parking Spaces

While braking and stability systems help drivers handle difficult roads, visibility is another concern, especially for those who have only recently received their driving licence.

On busy Indian streets, changing lanes among motorcycles and other vehicles can be stressful when traffic is approaching from several directions. The VF 6 Earth's blind spot detection system warns drivers when another vehicle enters an area that's difficult to see through the mirrors, providing additional awareness before a lane change.

When reversing, the 360-degree camera gives drivers a clearer view of their surroundings, while parking sensors warn of nearby obstacles. Both can be helpful when squeezing into a narrow parking space, particularly for anyone still learning to judge the car's dimensions.

At 4,241 mm long, the VF 6 is also compact enough to handle crowded urban streets, while its 2,730 mm wheelbase provides cabin space for a family of five.

What makes the Earth variant more appealing is that these features are included as standard, despite being the entry-level model. Buyers get electronic stability control, traction control, hill-start assist, blind spot detection and parking assistance without paying for a higher trim.

Beyond the showroom, VinFast offers complimentary charging at eligible V-Green stations through March 31, 2029, plus free maintenance for three years or 36,000 km, whichever comes first. Vehicle warranty coverage extends to seven years or 160,000 km, and battery coverage to ten years or 200,000 km, again whichever limit comes first.

Most drivers won't think about ABS or hill-start assist every day. They will, however, notice how useful these features can be on a slippery road, at a busy junction or when parking in a tight space. For an electric family SUV under Rs. 20 lakh, that practical benefit matters more than a long list of technical acronyms.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in

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