VinFast Wins Double Prestigious Awards at AUTO9 Awards 2026

VinFast received a double honor at the Auto9 Awards 2026, with the “New Entrant of the Year” award and the “Value for Money Car of the Year” award for the VF 6. The award, which honors the best automotive and motorcycle brands and products in the Indian market, recognizes VinFast’s strong progress since entering the market, its long-term direction in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, and its consumer-centric approach to building a product portfolio aligned with local preferences.

The Auto9 Awards is an annual awards program organized by TV9 Network to honor outstanding achievements in the automotive and mobility industry in India, as well as vehicles launched in 2025. With an evaluation process based on real world testing, technical data, and insights from a multidisciplinary panel of experts, the awards provide a comprehensive perspective on product quality, usability, and market impact.

This year, the “New Entrant of the Year” award at the Auto9 Awards 2026 was presented to a brand that demonstrated a clear market presence and created a strong impression within a short period after entering the market, through its product strategy, execution capabilities, and alignment with local consumer needs. In addition, the “Value for Money Car of the Year” award recognized the outstanding value proposition of the all-electric B-SUV VF 6, highlighting its balance between price, features, and cost of ownership, and reflecting VinFast’s role and contribution at both brand and product levels in the overall development of India’s EV industry.

The recognition at the Auto9 Awards 2026 further adds to the list of accolades VinFast has received in the Indian market, reflecting the positive attention and evaluation from industry experts toward the company’s product development direction and long-term investment strategy.

Mr. Tapan Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast India, stated, “The double honor at the Auto9 Awards 2026 is a meaningful recognition of our efforts in India. This award reflects VinFast’s long-term approach to the market, combined with a strong focus on real world consumer needs, while reinforcing our commitment to sustainable investment in India.”

Mr. Nand Kumar, Editor - Auto, TV9 Network, said, “VinFast’s product strategy reflects a clear intent to address different segments of the EV market. The VF 6 stood out for offering a well-balanced package strong on features, sensible on pricing, and practical for everyday use which made it a natural choice for our Value for Money Award. At the same time, VinFast’s entry as a new brand has been both credible and promising, earning it the New Entrant Award. These awards reflect the strength of VinFast’s early product lineup for the Indian market.”

After just one year of presence, VinFast has gradually established its footprint in India’s electric vehicle market through a long-term development strategy and a premium product portfolio. The company is building a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem that integrates manufacturing, retail, financial solutions, charging infrastructure, and after-sales services, ensuring a seamless customer experience through close collaboration with local partners.

With a consistent focus on innovation, sustainable development, and a user-centric approach, VinFast continues to advance its mission of accelerating the transition to green mobility while making a positive contribution to the long-term development of India’s automotive industry.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in.

