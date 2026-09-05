PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 5: Vinod Texworld Limited (“Company”), an integrated textile manufacturer engaged in the production, processing and supply of dyed and printed fabrics and trading of textile products, announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 and will close on Friday, September 11, 2026. The Company is proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The Issue Price has been fixed at Rs. 94 per equity share and the total Issue Size is Rs. 42.83 crore.

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* IPO to open from September 9 to September 11, 2026; Issue Price fixed at Rs. 94 per equity share.

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* Fresh issue of 45,56,400 equity shares aggregating Rs. 42.83 crore; proceeds to support plant expansion, repayment of borrowings and working capital requirements.

* FY26 revenue from operations stood at Rs. 342.64 crore, while EBITDA and PAT stood at Rs. 22.83 crore and Rs. 10.41 crore, respectively.

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The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 45,56,400 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each through the process. The application lot size is 1,200 equity shares. The Issue includes a Market Maker Reservation of 2,28,000 equity shares, while the Net Issue to the Public is 43,28,400 equity shares. Novus Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Lead Manager to the Issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

The Company proposes to utilise Rs. 6.39 crore towards expansion of its existing fabric processing and dyeing plant, Rs. 7.15 crore towards repayment of outstanding borrowings and Rs. 20.35 crore towards meeting its working capital requirements. Further, Rs. 5.97 crore of the Net Proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Mr. Yash Vinod Mittal, Promoter & Managing Director of Vinod Texworld Limited, said, “Our experience across fabric processing and dyeing, supported by the Group’s more than four decades of presence in the textile industry, has helped us build a strong understanding of the market and customer requirements. Through this IPO, we intend to strengthen our existing operations by expanding our fabric processing and dyeing plant, meeting our working capital requirements and reducing our outstanding borrowings. These investments will help us enhance our operational capabilities and position Vinod Texworld for the next phase of growth.”

Vinod Texworld has strengthened its financial performance over the last three years. Revenue from operations grew from Rs. 271.49 crore in FY24 to Rs. 342.64 crore in FY26, while EBITDA increased from Rs. 12.30 crore to Rs. 22.83 crore and Profit After Tax rose from Rs. 5.49 crore to Rs. 10.41 crore during the same period. This improvement is also reflected in the Company’s EBITDA margin, which stood at 6.66% in FY26. The Company’s FY26 performance highlights its ability to deliver stronger operating profitability alongside revenue growth, with ROE/ RONW standing at 24.31% and ROCE at 31.80% for the year.

With the growing demand for processed and value added fabrics, increasing textile consumption and continued opportunities across domestic and international markets, India’s textile industry continues to offer significant growth potential. Vinod Texworld is positioned to build on its experience in fabric processing and dyeing, supported by the Vinod Group’s more than four decades of presence across the textile value chain. The Company’s planned expansion of its existing processing and dyeing plant, along with investments in working capital and reduction of borrowings, is expected to strengthen its operational capabilities and support its growth plans over the coming years.

About Vinod Texworld Limited

Incorporated in 2012, Vinod Texworld Limited is an integrated textile company engaged in the manufacturing, processing and supply of a diverse range of textile products for domestic and international markets. The company specialises in dyeing and printing greige fabric and offers a range of cotton, polyester and blended fabrics. With an integrated production process covering sourcing of greige fabric to the production of dyed and printed fabrics, the company focuses on quality and flexibility to meet evolving market requirements. Vinod Texworld operates a manufacturing facility spread across approximately 5,949 square metres of owned land, with an installed capacity of around 22.5 million metres per annum. The company has a strong domestic presence across Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

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