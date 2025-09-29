VINSSEN leads the way in maritime decarbonization with its 12MW PEM fuel cell system powering the industry's pioneering ammonia-fueled vessel design.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VINSSEN, a leading provider of Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) solutions, has secured a central role in the development of the world's first ammonia-fuelled LR2 tanker to be powered entirely by fuel cells using ammonia as a hydrogen carrier.

VINSSEN Secures Key Role in World’s First Ammonia-Based PEM Fuel Cell-Powered Vessel Concept

This milestone follows the Approval in Principle (AIP) awarded by Bureau Veritas (BV) to MISC Berhad (MISC) and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for their pioneering vessel design, marking a historic step toward zero-emission shipping. The AIP was granted under a Joint Development Project (JDP) and confirms the technical viability of the concept and its alignment with international safety and regulatory standards.

As the project's key PEMFC technology partner, VINSSEN contributed the design for its high-performance fuel cell system to demonstrate the feasibility of powering the vessel's full-scale propulsion, cargo handling, and onboard energy supply. For the 115K LR2 Tanker's power requirements, VINSSEN's design incorporates six of its self-developed 2MW MEGA FC 2.0 modules. This modular approach enables VINSSEN to scale the power output to meet the diverse demands of various large-scale vessels.

The project integrates VINSSEN's PEMFC technology with an Ammonia Cracking System (ACS) from Panasia, which serves as the upstream hydrogen source. This concept marks a significant leap forward from past applications of maritime fuel cells, which have largely been limited to smaller vessels or auxiliary power systems. In addition to the technological advances, the project has established key safety concepts and regulatory frameworks in alignment with classification society standards.

"By leading the integration of PEM fuel cell systems into the world's first ammonia-fueled vessel concept, VINSSEN is setting new benchmarks for clean propulsion in commercial shipping," said Chilhan Lee, CEO of VINSSEN. "This achievement reflects our mission to drive the industry's transition to zero-emission solutions while ensuring safety, reliability, and scalability for the future of global shipping."

About VINSSEN

VINSSEN is a pioneering provider of Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) solutions for the maritime industry. With advanced R&D capabilities and deep expertise in clean propulsion systems, VINSSEN develops high-performance, scalable, and regulatory-compliant fuel cell solutions that enable the global transition to sustainable and zero-emission shipping.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782775/1.jpg

