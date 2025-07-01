Vinyas Innovative Technologies Limited Successfully Raises ₹150 Crore and NADCAP Accreditation for Electronics- Printed Board Assemblies!

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: Vinyas Innovative Technologies Limited (NSE SME: VINYAS), Mysuru; is a leading EMS provider catering to global OEMs/ODMs across aerospace, defence, medical, and industrial sectors, has announced the successful completion of a ₹150.04 crore fundraise, led by Singularity Ventures (of Madhusudan Kela) and other marquee investors, along with the NADCAP accreditation from PRI (Performance Review Institute), marking significant milestones in the company's growth strategy.

Issue Details

Type of Securities: Warrants convertible into Equity Shares

Type of Issuance: Preferential Issue of Warrants

Total Securities Proposed to be Issued:

- 13,64,000 Warrants (Thirteen lakh sixty-four thousand only)

- Each warrant convertible into 1 fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹10/-

- Issue Price: ₹1,100/- per warrant

- Total Fund Raise: ₹150.04 crore

Fund Raised Objectives

- Strengthening working capital to boost production

- Expanding capacity to meet rising demand

Name Of Investors

Quality Achievement through NADCAP Accreditation

Received NADCAP Accreditation - June 27, 2025

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd received Accreditation for Electronics- Print Board Assemblies

Nadcap® recognizes Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd for its commitment to continual improvement in aerospace quality Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd announces that it has received. Nadcap® accreditation for Electronics- Printed Board Assemblies.

The Company States, "Nadcap accreditation is globally recognized as a hallmark of quality, and isa major accomplishment. For many years, the aerospace industry has incorporated Nadcap into its approach for handling risk, as it demonstrates compliance to industry standards and customer requirements. We are delighted, therefore, that Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd has achieved Nadcap accreditation for Electronics- Printed Board Assemblies, and that all the hard work has paid off."

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd received Nadcap® accreditation for demonstrating their ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications.

Management Perspective

Mr. Narendra Narayanan, Managing Director, stated, "The successful ₹150 crore fund raise, combined with our robust ₹1,018 crore order book (as of May 31, 2025), positions us perfectly to execute on the substantial orders pipeline. Our NADCAP Accreditation further strengthens our credibility with aerospace and defence clients, opening new growth opportunities.

With strong order book visibility and enhanced financial resources, we are well-equipped to expand our capacity and meet the growing demand from our clients. India targets ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029, driven by rising global demand and a strong manufacturing push, and we are strategically positioned to tap this particular growth. This creates a strong foundation for accelerated growth in high-value aerospace and defence sectors."

