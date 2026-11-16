Vipul Shah Launches Arya Khand: The First Awakening, an Epic Fantasy Where Mythology Becomes Hidden History

What if the myths we grew up with were not stories at all, but a hidden history that someone worked very hard to bury? That question lies at the heart of Arya Khand: The First Awakening, a mythological epic fantasy by Vipul Shah, published by Nu Voice Press. The latest book in The Jambudveep Series, it widens the world of the series from revelation into consequence, asking a more dangerous question: who built the veil over reality, what did it cost, and what wakes when it begins to fail?

The answer begins long before recorded history. After Maa Kali's battle with Rakhtbeej, a single drop of cursed essence falls into a sacred lake and seeps through rivers into the hidden passages beneath the earth. Evil does not return as one demon. It becomes a current, a hunger and a bloodline. From there, the novel reframes familiar sacred history as part of a vast karmic design, from Gandhari's grief after Kurukshetra to a hidden chapter in the life of Emperor Ashoka, and nine ancient Rupa coins that guard a world kept asleep. Humanity survives because the truth is buried. The guardians call it balance. Others call it control.

In the present, three souls begin to stir. Soham, hidden for years under different names and homes, carries a compassion so powerful that revealing it too early could draw dangerous attention. Tejomayi, raised in Solan under the guidance of rishis, grows from a divine child into a young woman of fire, will and longing. Pravash, whose life moves between Kolkata and Bangalore, keeps the epic grounded in everyday India, even as something buried within him begins to open. Watching them is Aavaran, an enemy who does not attack from the shadows so much as work through history's existing wounds, testing doors and collecting keys that could tear the Matrix apart.

One of the novel's defining features is its scale. Shah weaves mythology, conspiracy and modern Indian life into a single story, offering supernatural explanations for events the world believes it already understands. It is also rare in bringing Jain philosophy into commercial speculative fiction, exploring karma and consequence, love that endures across lifetimes, and the idea that power becomes sacred only when it serves compassion. The novel will appeal to readers of Amish Tripathi's Shiva Trilogy, Ashwin Sanghi's The Krishna Key and Kevin Missal's Kalki Trilogy, as well as audiences drawn to cinematic worlds such as Brahmāstra and Kalki 2898 AD.

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Vipul Shah is a digital transformation leader with more than 20 years of global experience across retail, automobile, fintech, infrastructure and supply chain technology. He began his career as a Pizza Hut cashier and freelance techie, and today leads merchandising and AI platforms for a retail technology giant. He represented India at the Indoor Cricket World Masters Series in Sri Lanka in 2024, and lives with his wife, Amisha, and their son, Soham.

With Arya Khand: The First Awakening, Shah invites readers to look again at the stories they thought they knew, and to consider what might be waking beneath them.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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