Home / Business / Viraj Profiles Hosts Recognition Ceremony for Women Who Successfully Passed the Tailoring Examination

Viraj Profiles Hosts Recognition Ceremony for Women Who Successfully Passed the Tailoring Examination

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 04:16 PM Jan 23, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
MUMBAI, India, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd, through the Viraj Charitable Trust, organized a Recognition Ceremony for Tailoring Examination Candidates on 23rd December 2025. The ceremony celebrated women who completed the tailoring examination successfully and demonstrated a commitment to skill development.

The ceremony was graced by Mrs. Renu Kochhar, Trustee, Viraj Charitable Trust, who appreciated the efforts of the participants and encouraged them to utilize their skills for the benefit of their families and themselves. As part of the initiative, sewing machines and certificates of recognition were awarded to qualified candidates, reinforcing the importance of skill-based self-reliance.

"Upskilling helps in enabling people to become economically independent and self-reliant. These women have not only upskilled themselves but also proven their knowledge by successfully passing the exam," said Mrs. Renu Kochhar, during the celebration.

The event also served as a platform for interaction and exchange of views, allowing participants to share their experiences and aspirations. The initiative highlighted the role of vocational skills in enabling long-term independence and creating meaningful livelihood opportunities.

Through community-focused programs such as this, Viraj Profiles continues to support initiatives that promote upskilling, self-reliance, and sustainable social impact, aligning with its broader commitment to responsible corporate citizenship.

About Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd.

Established as a forerunner in stainless steel product manufacturing, Viraj Profiles has earned a distinguished reputation across the globe. Guided by a steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer service, the company continues to uphold and strengthen India's standing in the global engineering and stainless-steel industry.

Website: https://www.viraj.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867954/Viraj_Profiles_Ceremony.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811576/5731987/Viraj_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

