Viral Global Bestseller Ninja CREAMi™ Arrives in India

Ninja’s iconic CREAMi lets consumers make everything from high-protein and lower-sugar ice creams to indulgent frozen desserts at home

BENGALURU, INDIA (15 October 2026): SharkNinja APAC today announced the India launch of the Ninja CREAMi™ 7-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker, bringing one of Ninja’s most viral global products to Indian consumers.

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Turns anything into ice cream. That simple idea has made Ninja CREAMi a global phenomenon, particularly among fitness enthusiasts making high-protein, low-sugar and personalised ice creams. The product has inspired millions of recipes and social conversations globally, with consumers experimenting with everything from protein shakes and fruit to chocolate, coffee and desserts.

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Indian consumers had been asking for CREAMi across Ninja’s social channels ahead of its official arrival. The product also saw unprecedented demand during its limited pre-launch window in India, being restocked multiple times.

Unlike traditional ice cream makers, CREAMi starts with a frozen base made using ingredients of the consumer’s choice. Its CREAMify™ Technology then transforms the frozen base into smooth, creamy ice cream and frozen desserts in minutes.

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This means consumers can make ice cream completely their way, whether that is a high-protein chocolate ice cream after a workout, a low-sugar mango ice cream for a diabetic, a dairy-free dessert or an indulgent treat. Indian favourites such as tender coconut, kesar-pista, filter coffee, chai, mango and sitaphal can also easily become CREAMi creations.

Mrunmay Mehta, MD & Country Head – India, SharkNinja APAC, said:

‘Ninja CREAMi is one of the products Indian consumers have been asking us to bring to the market. Its appeal is simple: it gives people the freedom to make ice cream exactly the way they want it. From high-protein and low-sugar recipes to completely indulgent desserts and Indian flavours, the possibilities are endless. We are excited to finally bring one of Ninja’s most iconic global products to India.’

Ninja CREAMi offers seven one-touch programs including Ice Cream, Light Ice Cream, Gelato, Sorbet, Smoothie Bowl, Milkshake and Mix-in. The Mix-in program allows consumers to add ingredients such as chocolate, nuts, fruit or brownie pieces, while Re-spin can be used to further adjust the texture.

The Ninja CREAMi™ 7-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker is priced at an MRP of ₹34,999 and is available across Amazon, Flipkart, SharkNinja website, Chroma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital.

About SharkNinja APAC

SharkNinja APAC refers to the licensed APAC operations for the Shark and Ninja brands. Focused on bringing globally recognised, problem-solving products to local consumers, SharkNinja APAC supports the growth of these brands across the region and is committed to delivering innovation that positively impacts everyday life.

Shark and Ninja products are available across leading online and offline retailers in India.

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