Virbac India Celebrates 20 Years of Advancing Animal Health Through Science, Innovation and Sustainable Growth

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: Virbac Animal Health India is celebrating 20 years of advancing animal health by responding to the evolving needs of veterinarians, farmers and pet owners through science, innovation and comprehensive healthcare solutions. Over two decades, the company has continuously expanded its portfolio, strengthened its scientific and manufacturing capabilities and introduced new approaches to prevention, diagnosis, treatment, hygiene and nutrition across India's diverse animal health needs.

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Virbac India's journey has also delivered significant business growth. From a Rs 100 crore organisation with around 200 employees, the company has grown to a consolidated turnover of Rs 1,650 crore and a workforce of more than 1,600 employees. Over the past two decades, Virbac India has also evolved into one of the highest contributing subsidiaries within the global Virbac Group, reflecting its strong business performance, manufacturing excellence and strategic importance in the company's worldwide operations.

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Over the past two decades, Virbac India has built a strong presence across the cattle, poultry, sheep, aquaculture and companion animal healthcare sectors by consistently investing in scientific innovation, manufacturing excellence and customer-centric solutions. Today, the company serves veterinarians, farmers and pet parents across the country through a comprehensive portfolio of therapeutics, vaccines, biologicals, disinfectants, nutritional supplements and preventive healthcare solutions.

The company's growth has been shaped by a combination of sustained organic expansion and strategic acquisitions that have strengthened its capabilities across key segments. The acquisition of the Agrivet Farmcare division of GSK started Virbac’s journey in India and expanded its presence across animal healthcare segments. The subsequent acquisition of Globion and integration into the Virbac ecosystem as Virbac Biologicals further enhanced the company's capabilities in poultry vaccines, biologicals and preventive healthcare. These strategic milestones have strengthened the company's manufacturing capabilities, research expertise and ability to deliver science-led solutions tailored to India's evolving animal healthcare needs.

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The company's growth has been accompanied by a strong focus on its people and workplace culture. Virbac India has been recognised as a Great Place to Work®, reflecting its continued efforts to build an inclusive, collaborative and people-centric workplace. This recognition reinforces the importance the organisation places on employee experience, trust, professional development and a culture that enables its people to contribute to the company's long-term growth.

Commenting on the milestone, Natesan Thanthoni, Area Director – India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA), said, "Completing 20 years in India is a proud milestone that reflects the trust of our customers, the dedication of our employees and the strength of our long-term partnerships with the veterinary community. From a Rs 100 crore organisation to a Rs 1,635 crore company, our journey has been driven by a singular focus on advancing animal health through science and innovation. Every milestone, whether expanding our manufacturing capabilities, strengthening our portfolio through strategic acquisitions or investing in biologicals and preventive healthcare, has been guided by creating long-term value. As we enter the next phase of growth, we remain committed to delivering science-led solutions that improve animal health while supporting veterinarians, farmers and pet parents across India and the wider IMEA region."

The evolution of India's animal healthcare sector over the past two decades has seen growing demand for preventive healthcare, biologicals, nutrition and advanced therapeutics. Virbac India has continuously adapted its portfolio to address these changing needs by combining global scientific expertise with local market insights and manufacturing capabilities. This commitment reflects Virbac's broader approach of constantly exploring new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat animal pathologies while developing care, hygiene and nutrition products that provide complete solutions for veterinarians, farmers and pet owners.

Beyond business growth, the company has remained focused on building a collaborative and innovation-driven organisational culture. Its workforce has expanded from approximately 200 employees at the time of inception to more than 1,600 professionals today, reflecting sustained investments in talent development, operational excellence and customer engagement. The Great Place to Work® recognition further reflects the company's focus on creating an environment where employees can grow, collaborate and contribute meaningfully to Virbac India's continued progress.

As Virbac India begins its next chapter, the company will continue to strengthen its leadership in preventive healthcare, biologicals, nutrition and advanced therapeutics while investing in manufacturing, research and customer partnerships to address the evolving needs of India's animal health sector and contribute to better health and wellbeing for animals across the country and the wider IMEA region.

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