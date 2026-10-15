Virendra Sharma, Distinguished Veteran Leader & Five-Time Elected Member of Parliament, Takes the Helm as Chairman of World Book of Records, UK

Continues to Guide the Organisation’s Vision of Global Recognition, Excellence and Social Responsibility

United Kingdom : World Book of Records proudly recognises the distinguished association of Virendra Sharma, veteran British-Indian political leader and former Member of Parliament, who has served as Patron of the organisation for the past ten years. His longstanding association reflects a shared commitment to recognising outstanding achievements, promoting social welfare and bringing exceptional contributions to humanity into the international spotlight. A respected figure in British public life, Virendra Sharma represented Ealing Southall in United Kingdom Parliament from 2007 to 2024 as a member of the Labour Party. His political journey is marked by decades of public service, community engagement and dedication to democratic values. Before entering Parliament, he served as a councillor in the London Borough of Ealing for approximately 25 years, including a tenure as Mayor. Throughout his association with World Book of Records, Hon. Sharma has offered valuable guidance, encouragement and institutional support, contributing to the organisation’s vision of connecting achievers, distinguished personalities and institutions across countries and continents. His experience in public administration, international engagement and community service has provided an important perspective in advancing the organisation’s mission. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Santosh Shukla, World Book of Records has continued to expand its international presence through recognition programmes, global summits and award ceremonies celebrating excellence across education, healthcare, culture, social service, public administration and other fields. Born in Mandhali, Punjab, India, Virendra Sharma moved to the United Kingdom in 1968. His journey from an immigrant beginning his working life in Britain to becoming a prominent political representative reflects years of perseverance, dedication, and public engagement. Before entering Parliament, he worked as a bus conductor, became involved in the trade union movement, and pursued further studies at the London School of Economics through a trade union scholarship. Sharma served as a councilor in the London Borough of Ealing for approximately 25 years, including a term as Mayor. He entered the House of Commons in July 2007 after winning the Ealing Southall by-election as a Labour Party candidate. He subsequently secured reelection four times and represented Ealing Southall until May 2024, completing more than 16 years as a Member of Parliament. During his parliamentary career, Sharma contributed to several important areas of public policy. His committee assignments included work on international development, human rights, health and social care, and justice. He also supported engagement between the United Kingdom and India and participated in parliamentary initiatives concerning communities, international cooperation, and social welfare. His association with World Book of Records reflects a shared interest in recognizing outstanding accomplishments and encouraging contributions to society. He has also been recognized through the Bharat Kirtiman Alankaran initiative associated with World Book of Records and Iudex International.

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