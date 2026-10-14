Virohan Hosts Healthcare Futures Forum to Discuss Building India’s Future-Ready Allied & Healthcare Workforce

A closed-door dialogue examined how technology, workforce development, and regulatory systems can strengthen India’s healthcare preparedness.

Virohan, a healthcare education industry partner working across academia and the healthcare industry, hosted the Healthcare Futures Forum, a closed-door, multi-stakeholder dialogue with India House as the Knowledge Partner on 8th October 2026 at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.

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The Forum, chaired by Dr. Anant Pandhare, President of AIIMS Nagpur, explored the theme “Tech, People and Systemic Preparedness for Allied & Healthcare,” bringing together over 50 experts from across policy, healthcare, education and industry bodies.

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Government & Regulatory Institutions

• Mr. Mohmmad Mohsin - Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Government of Karnataka

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• Mr. Kamal Pant - Chairperson, Uttar Pradesh State Allied Healthcare Council

• Mr. Ashish Kumar Jha - Member, Uttar Pradesh State Allied Healthcare Council

Healthcare Providers like AIIMS Nagpur, Bloom IVF, Oncquest Laboratories, Redcliffe Labs

Academic Institutions like Amity University, Bennett University, Shobhit University, Invertis University, GGS Indraprastha University, SRM University, GB Pant Institute

Industry Bodies & Associations like Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC), National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Indian Association of Dialysis Technologists (IADT)

The Forum highlighted major issues like the gap between on-the-job training and formal qualifications, emphasizing the need for appropriate regulatory frameworks and professional development pathways. “Our healthcare system depends heavily on allied and healthcare professionals, yet a significant gap remains between practical experience and formal qualifications. We must address this through credible assessment and practical pathways for professional development while maintaining standards and patient safety,” said Dr. Anant Pandhare, President, AIIMS, Nagpur.

The dialogue also recognised the importance of a strong regulatory framework in advancing Allied & Healthcare professions. The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) has played an important role in recognising these professions, establishing professional standards and strengthening the framework for education and practice across the sector.

Addressing the policy and systems priorities for India’s healthcare workforce, Mohammad Mohsin, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Govt. of Karnataka highlighted the need to align workforce planning, education, and regulation with changing healthcare needs. “Building India’s future-ready healthcare workforce requires more than increasing the number of professionals. We need workforce planning that accounts for changing demand and skills, education that keeps pace with technology, and consistent standards across states. Technology can improve access and decision-making, but professional responsibility, compassion and human connection must remain central to healthcare,” he added further.

Discussions also explored how India can make allied and healthcare careers more aspirational, particularly in underserved regions, while preparing professionals for opportunities in domestic and international markets.

At the event, Nalin Saluja, Co-Founder and CTO of Virohan, emphasizing the need to connect education, skill training and industry requirements, said, “Technology, people and systems cannot be addressed in isolation when we talk about the future of healthcare. Technology is changing how healthcare is delivered and the skills professionals need, but technology alone cannot prepare the workforce. We need strong educational foundations, practical skill training and closer alignment between institutions and employers.”

The dialogue also serves as a precursor to an upcoming report by Virohan titled “Allied & Healthcare for Viksit Bharat 2047,” scheduled for release in December 2026. The report aims to present one of the most comprehensive assessments of the sector to date and outline pathways to strengthen workforce development, training capacity, and institutional frameworks for allied and healthcare in India.

About Virohan

Virohan is an education-to-industry partner transforming healthcare education by bringing academia and industry closer together. It enables leading universities to deliver world-class healthcare education and partners with healthcare organizations to strengthen talent across high-demand healthcare and management professions.

Founded by Kunaal Dudeja, Nalin Saluja and Archit Jayaswal, Virohan aims to build a skilled workforce supporting national healthcare priorities and global talent needs by aligning academic delivery with real-world industry requirements.

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