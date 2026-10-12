Virtued Academy International to Integrate NHS England e-Learning into Medical Fellowship Programmes

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 12: Virtued Academy International has signed an agreement to integrate selected, licensed NHS England e-learning for healthcare (eLFH) content, including educational resources developed with contributions from experts associated with leading UK Royal Colleges and professional bodies, into its medical Fellowship programmes.

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The agreement was marked at the British High Commission (BHC) in New Delhi in the presence of Prof. Julia Sutcliffe, Chief Scientific Adviser at the UK Department for Business and Trade, who acknowledged the importance of UK–India collaboration and congratulated the innovators and entrepreneurs contributing to the partnership.

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This agreement was signed between Virtued Academy International and Renaissance eServices Private Limited’s initiative Meducination to integrate selected, licensed NHS England e-learning content into its medical Fellowship programmes. The collaboration marks an important step in Virtued’s efforts to expand access to internationally developed clinical learning resources and create enhanced professional development opportunities for doctors.

Under the agreement, eligible learners enrolled in participating Virtued Fellowship programmes will be able to access selected NHS England e-learning for healthcare (eLFH) resources on Virtued’s learning platform, via eIntegrity, NHS England’s Community Intertest e-learning Company. The licensed resources include content developed with contributions from experts associated with leading UK Royal Colleges and professional bodies, subject to the applicable licensing terms.

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In addition to digital learning, Virtued is developing opportunities for learners to gain international exposure through clinical observerships at hospitals in the United Kingdom via its international partners. These opportunities are subject to eligibility, host-institution requirements and availability and are separate from the online learning provision.

Commenting on the agreement, Prof. Krishna N. Sharma of Virtued Academy International said: “This is an important milestone in our mission to bring world-class clinical learning and international exposure within reach of doctors. Combined with opportunities for clinical observerships in the UK through our international partners, this initiative will help us build a global learning pathway that connects doctors with internationally developed knowledge, clinical perspectives and professional development opportunities.”

Prof. Julia Sutcliffe, Chief Scientific Adviser at the UK Department for Business and Trade, described the initiative as “a really brilliant example” of partnership between the UK and India, bringing the best of both capabilities together. She also praised the innovators and entrepreneurs involved, congratulated them on their achievements and expressed confidence in their future success.

Shabd Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance eServices Private Limited, said: “We are delighted to support Virtued Academy International in expanding access to internationally developed clinical learning. By bringing together established learning resources and Virtued’s Fellowship programmes, we can help connect doctors with relevant, high-quality continuing professional development and encourage greater exchange of knowledge between the UK and India.”

Virtued Academy International, a member of the Arunalaya Healthcare & Education Alliance, operates in India and has a UK presence through Virtued Eduversity Ltd, London. Its programmes are listed by the CPD Standards Office in the United Kingdom. Dr Chakshu Bansal of the Alliance, said: “This marks an important milestone and reflects Virtued’s vision of bringing healthcare practice, professional education and international learning opportunities together within an integrated ecosystem.”

The signing ceremony was attended by Ms Asna Arif, Senior Trade Advisor – Healthcare and Lifesciences; Dr Himangi Bharadwaj, Head – Health and Lifesciences; and Dr

Neha Sharma, Senior Adviser – Health and Lifesciences, representing the British High Commission, along with other distinguished guests.

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