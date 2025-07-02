DT
Virtued Eduversity Launches in London, Expanding Global Learning Horizons

Virtued Eduversity Launches in London, Expanding Global Learning Horizons

ANI
Updated At : 02:05 PM Jul 02, 2025 IST
PNN

London [UK], July 2: Virtued Eduversity has officially launched in London, United Kingdom, as a forward-thinking academic institution offering globally accessible, career-oriented programs across health sciences, medical technology, wellness, business, education, and the humanities.

The institution builds on the success of a robust international academic ecosystem that includes Virtued Academy International, which has trained over 350,000 students from 195 countries. Known for delivering flexible, high-quality education, the ecosystem has empowered healthcare and wellness professionals worldwide.

Together, Virtued Eduversity and Virtued Academy International will offer online and hybrid programs with optional clinical training and observerships, designed for medical graduates and healthcare professionals seeking practical, modular learning pathways.

Some of the most in-demand offerings include internationally accredited fellowship and certificate programs in: Dermatology (F.Derm / C.Derm), Gynaecology and Obstetrics (F.G.O. / C.G.O.), Pediatrics (F.Ped. / C.Ped.), Diabetology (F.Diab / C.Diab), Clinical Cardiology (F.C.C. / C.C.C.), Critical Care Medicine (F.C.C.M. / C.C.C.M.), Emergency Medicine (F.E.M. / C.E.M.), Pain Medicine (F.P.M. / C.P.M.), Gastroenterology (F.Gastro. / C.Gastro.), Internal Medicine (F.I.M. / C.I.M.), Family Medicine (F.F.M. / C.F.M.), and Clinical Nutrition (F.C.N. / C.C.N.). These specializations help doctors seeking fellowship courses after MBBS. These post MBBS courses help them build a better career after MBBS.

These post-MBBS, MD, MS, DM, and MCh programs are delivered fully online with optional hands-on exposure through a network of 300+ partner hospitals across India and the USA, offering internships, observerships, and clerkship opportunities.

The academy also supports AYUSH professionals (BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BNYS) and allied healthcare graduates (BPT, MPT, BOT, MOT, B.Sc. Nursing, B.Opt., etc.) in pursuing advanced professional courses after graduation.

Operating from London, Virtued Eduversity is actively partnering with universities, hospitals, and industries worldwide to deliver collaborative, practical, and globally recognized education.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

