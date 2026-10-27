Visa and Marina Bay Precinct Partners - Marina Bay Sands, UOB and Singapore Tourism Board - Present 'A Moment to Savour', Bringing International Restaurant Collaborations to Singapore

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 27: Visa and the Marina Bay precinct partners - Marina Bay Sands, UOB and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) - today announced 'A Moment to Savour', a new premium dining programme showcasing Singapore's vibrant culinary scene through an exclusive series of restaurant collaborations. Launching under the Visa Destinations platform, the collaborations will run from November 2026 to March 2027, pairing renowned restaurants and chefs, from both Marina Bay and around the world, to create distinctive, limited-time dining experiences in the Marina Bay area.

Advertisement

The programme aims to showcase Singapore's position as a leading global gastronomy hub, while creating compelling new culinary experiences for both visitors and locals to savour, reflecting the city's diverse and world-class food scene. This experience will be offered to Visa cardholders globally, with pre-sales available to all UOB Visa cardholders and Visa Infinite cardholders.

Advertisement

'A Moment to Savour' is launching in Marina Bay as the precinct brings together the full spectrum of Singapore's visitor appeal - from iconic attractions and world-class dining to premium shopping and entertainment, making it a natural setting to showcase distinctive culinary experiences that can be enjoyed as part of a broader destination journey.

The series will make its debut at Marina Bay Sands with an exclusive two-night dinner, underscoring the integrated resort's position as a leading culinary destination and platform for world-class collaborations. The experience will bring together the team from one-Michelin-starred Waku Ghin and two-Michelin-starred MOSU Seoul, helmed by Chef Anh Sung Jae, who also served as a head judge on Netflix's Culinary Class Wars.

Advertisement

The full list of dining collaborations over the period include:

UOB Visa cardholders in Singapore and across Southeast Asia will receive exclusive priority presale access to all 'A Moment to Savour' dining experiences, followed by a presale for all Visa Infinite cards and general sales for Visa cardholders globally. Bookings for the November and December sessions open from 28 October 2026, with limited seats that are subject to availability.

- UOB Reserve and Visa Infinite Presale: 28 October 2026, 10am to 4pm

- UOB Visa Cards Presale: 28 October 2026, 6pm to 29 October 2026, 10am

- All global Visa Infinite Cards Presale: 29 October 2026, 12pm to 30 October 2026, 12pm

- All global Visa Cards: From 30 October 2026, 2pm onwards

All timings are in SGT.

With exclusive privileges across hotels, dining and attractions as part of the Marina Bay precinct partnership, UOB cardholders can pair their moments to savour with exceptional entertainment and destination propositions only available in the Bay, extending their adventures beyond the dining table to create unforgettable experiences in the precinct. As Visa's largest card issuer in Southeast Asia[1], this latest partnership also reinforces UOB's leadership position in the lifestyle and dining space, while leveraging the Bank's extensive presence and deep customer base in the region especially among the affluent, to drive inbound tourism into Singapore.

"We recently announced the launch of Visa Destinations Singapore, a platform designed to bring together curated experiences and privileges that help visitors discover more of what the city has to offer," said Adeline Kim, Group Country Manager for Regional Southeast Asia & SVP, Global Clients, Asia Pacific, Visa. "Presented as part of the initiatives under Visa Destinations, 'A Moment to Savour' reflects the importance of creating meaningful experiences around the passions that drive travel. With dining continuing to be a significant area of traveller spend and a powerful reason for people to explore a destination, this programme brings exceptional local and international culinary talent together to celebrate the flavours that make Singapore distinctive and strengthen its appeal as one of the world's leading culinary destinations."

"Marina Bay's potential lies in the collective strength of the partners that contribute to its vibrancy. Through our continued partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board and UOB, and with Visa now joining us to elevate the Bay's culinary offering, 'A Moment to Savour' marks another meaningful step in our shared ambition for the precinct," said Irene Lin, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Resort Marketing at Marina Bay Sands. "By bringing celebrated local and international culinary talent to the Bay, we hope to create distinctive experiences that inspire visitors to discover Singapore's dynamic dining scene, while strengthening Marina Bay's position as a leading lifestyle destination on the global stage."

"'A Moment to Savour' is the latest centrepiece of UOB's feast of dining propositions, with our cardholders first in line to these eclectic and unprecedented experiences from the pinnacle of the gastronomic world. This collaboration with Visa not only reinforces UOB's regional leadership in the lifestyle space, it also builds on the longstanding success of the Marina Bay precinct partnership to cement Singapore's reputation as a seminal tourist destination globally. The programme also showcases our ability to bring together like-minded partners in collaborations that synergise the strengths of all parties to create unique and exceptional experiences for our more than eight million customers that money cannot buy," said Jacquelyn Tan, Head, Group Personal Financial Services, UOB.

"Singapore has long been celebrated for its extraordinary food culture, and 'A Moment to Savour' is a wonderful reflection of what makes our culinary scene truly world-class - the ability to bring together the best of local and international talent in one destination. Programmes like this not only create memorable experiences for visitors and locals but also reinforce Singapore's position as a destination where the world's finest culinary experiences converge. We are delighted to partner with Visa, together with our precinct partners Marina Bay Sands and UOB to bring this series to life, and look forward to welcoming food lovers from around the world to the Marina Bay precinct," said Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive, Marketing Group, Singapore Tourism Board.

For reservations and more details, visit destinations.visa.com/singapore. Details for the 2027 chef collaborations will be announced at a later date.

[1] Largest card issuer by total billings

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About UOB

UOB is a leading Asian bank with a global network in Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Operating through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, we have a global network of about 430 branches and offices in 19 markets.

Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. Today, UOB is rated among the world's top banks: Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

For more than nine decades, UOB has adopted a customer-centric approach to create long-term value by staying relevant through its enterprising spirit and doing right by its customers. UOB is focused on building the future of ASEAN – for the people and businesses within, and connecting with, ASEAN.

The Bank connects businesses to opportunities in the region with its unparalleled regional footprint and leverages data and insights to innovate and create personalised banking experiences and solutions catering to each customer's unique needs and evolving preferences. UOB is also committed to help businesses forge a sustainable future, by fostering social inclusiveness, creating positive environmental impact and pursuing economic progress. UOB believes in being a responsible financial services provider and is steadfast in its support of education, children and art, doing right by its communities and stakeholders.

About Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd

Since its opening in 2010, Marina Bay Sands has stood as an architectural marvel and the crown jewel in Singapore's skyline. Home to the world's most spectacular rooftop infinity pool and approximately 1,850 rooms and suites, the integrated resort offers exceptional dining, shopping, meeting and entertainment choices, complete with a year-round calendar of signature events.

Marina Bay Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen to serve its people, communities and environment. It drives social impact through its community engagement programme, Sands Cares, and leads environmental stewardship through its global sustainability programme, Sands ECO360.

For more information, please visit www.marinabaysands.com.

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

More: www.stb.gov.sg or www.visitsingapore.com | Follow us: STB LinkedIn, STB Facebook or STB Instagram

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)