Visa and Samsung Bring Scan to Pay to Mobile Devices Across Asia Pacific with Samsung Wallet

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 16: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, and Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of Visa Scan to Pay on Samsung Wallet in Asia Pacific, enabling consumers to make secure, seamless QR payments exclusively with their Visa cards on their Galaxy devices at millions of merchants across the region.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Visa's efforts to expand access to digital payments beyond cards by connecting wallets, QR payment networks and merchant acceptance points. Building on Samsung Wallet's existing contactless payment capabilities, consumers can now also use Visa Scan to Pay at participating merchants as they travel overseas, making payments more convenient whether at restaurants, retail stores, transportation hubs or small businesses.

"Consumers expect simple, secure and trusted payment experiences as they travel overseas. By bringing Visa Scan to Pay to Samsung Wallet, we're making everyday payments more accessible and convenient through a device that millions of consumers already use daily. This launch is another important step in expanding consumer choice and accelerating the adoption of digital payments across Asia Pacific," said T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products and Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa.

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Samsung Wallet brings together payments, digital credentials and everyday essentials into one secure and convenient experience for Galaxy users. Protecting Samsung Wallet through encryption and biometric authentication, Samsung Knox provides an additional layer of security for users' sensitive information.

When travelling abroad, users with a Galaxy device can launch QR payments through Samsung Wallet with a simple swipe, scan a participating merchant's QR code and authorise the transaction. Users can identify participating merchants by looking for supported QR acceptance marks, including Alipay+ (Malaysia and Hong Kong), FOMO Pay (Singapore) for non-Singapore Wallets, Lakala (Mainland China), VNPay (Vietnam), OpenRice (Hong Kong) and Octopus (Hong Kong), with availability expanding to more destination markets over time.

"Samsung Wallet was created to make everyday experiences simpler, more versatile, and secure for Galaxy users. By working with Visa to introduce Scan to Pay, we are expanding payment experiences available through Samsung Wallet while giving users another convenient way to make purchases at home and abroad. This is another step in our commitment to delivering meaningful everyday value through the Galaxy ecosystem," said Carl Nordenberg, Vice President and Regional Head of mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Southeast Asia & Oceania.

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Australia and Singapore are the first markets to go live in the region, with additional launches expected over the next few quarters as Visa and Samsung Wallet expand the offering globally.

Driving QR Payment Acceptance Across Asia Pacific

Visa Pay connects wallet providers and payment apps to Visa's network, allowing users to pay with credentials and solutions they already use. Rather than relying on a physical card, participating wallets can be used to pay online, in-app and in person at more than 175 million Visa-accepting merchant locations worldwide.

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As part of Visa Pay, Visa Scan to Pay supports interoperable QR payments through wallets and bank apps. Consumers can use their everyday wallet with Visa's security infrastructure and global reach behind the scenes. Merchants can accept more ways to pay and meet local customer preferences, while keeping checkout simple. Visa Scan to Pay is part of Visa's broader strategy to connect consumers and businesses through trusted, secure, convenient payment experiences while supporting the continued growth of digital commerce across Asia Pacific.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

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