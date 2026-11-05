Visa Establishes Global Capability Hubs in Singapore to Build the Future of Global Commerce

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 5: Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced the establishment of six global capability hubs at its new Solution Center in Singapore. Spanning AI, cybersecurity, quantum computing and next-generation payments, the hubs will develop technologies and solutions designed for deployment across Visa's global network. Visa's new Solution Center in Paya Lebar Green will host 1,500 employees focused on developing capabilities in agentic AI, next-generation payments and trusted commerce.

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For nearly five decades, Singapore has played a central role in Visa's mission to make commerce more trusted, secure and reliable across Asia Pacific. The new Solution Center at Paya Lebar Green deepens that commitment, bringing together more than 1,500 professionals across technology, product, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation. Visa also plans to further develop specialised research, engineering and innovation roles across areas such as AI, cybersecurity and quantum technologies.

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"We're entering an extraordinary period of commerce innovation, driven by AI, digital money and other emerging technologies. Turning that promise into progress requires technology people and businesses can trust. Our expanded presence in Singapore will bring together great talent, deep expertise, and trusted infrastructure to build new commerce experiences around the world," said Rajat Taneja, President, Technology, Visa.

Building the capabilities for the next generation of commerce

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The six capability hubs will focus on specialised areas where emerging technologies are creating new opportunities for how commerce moves, operates and stays secure. Together, they span three strategic domains:

* Artificial Intelligence and Commerce:

- Applied AI for payments and fintech use cases to responsibly advance the use of AI to improve commerce experiences, operational efficiency and decision-making.

- Advances in agentic commerce to explore how AI agents can securely interact with merchants, consumers and payment networks.

* Next-Generation Payments:

- Research into the digital money, stablecoins and programmable payments ecosystem to support the evolution of money movement and new payment models

- Wallets and alternate payment methods to help connect emerging payment experiences across multiple rails and networks.

* Trust, Security and Resilience:

- Cybersecurity to strengthen resilience and protection across increasingly complex digital ecosystems

- Quantum computing for finance, researching applications of quantum technologies for financial services and preparing for a quantum-secure future.

"Singapore is increasingly where the future of commerce is being built. Many of the world's most complex questions around payments innovation, digital money, AI and trust are being solved in Asia Pacific. By bringing these capabilities together in Singapore, we are creating a hub that can develop globally relevant solutions while supporting Singapore's continued leadership in technology and innovation," said Stephen Karpin, Regional President, Asia Pacific, Visa.

Teams at Paya Lebar Green will collaborate with partners across academia, government, financial institutions and the fintech ecosystem to develop and scale next-generation technologies in Singapore, including AXS, DBS, DCS, FOMO Pay, Nium and StraitsX. Visa is also participating in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's BLOOM (Borderless, Liquid, Open, Online, Multi-currency) initiative and engaging with academic and research institutions on emerging technologies, including quantum computing.

"Visa has been a long-standing partner with Singapore for over four decades. Visa's latest investment in six global capability hubs here will create new high-value jobs for Singaporeans. It will also bolster Singapore's role in developing innovative financial products and solutions in areas such as agentic commerce and quantum," said Beng Kong Pee, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board.

By expanding its research, product development and engineering capabilities in Singapore, Visa aims to accelerate technologies that can be developed locally and deployed across its global network. To learn more about Visa's commitment to building trusted ways to pay, visit Visa at Singapore EXPO, Hall 2, Booth 2B25 at the Singapore FinTech Festival from 18-20 November 2026.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

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