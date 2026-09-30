Visa Expands "Infinite Tastes: Beyond the Menu" with a New Wave of Culinary Journeys Across Asia Pacific

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 30: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today announced an expansion of Infinite Tastes: Beyond the Menu, its chef-led culinary marquee program created exclusively for Visa Infinite cardholders, offering immersive dining experiences across Asia Pacific. Designed to bring guests closer to the people, places and craft behind each meal, the program gives cardholders access to experiences that go beyond the restaurant — from guided market tours and immersive tastings to intimate chef-hosted tables, off-menu creations and one-night-only culinary journeys not typically open to the public. Flagship chef-led program offers Visa Infinite cardholders access to exclusive dining experiences across 13 Asia Pacific markets, designed around deeper access, discovery and stories behind the meal.

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Across Asia Pacific, affluent consumers are becoming more intentional in how they spend their time and money, placing greater value on experiences that reflect their passions, individuality, and desire for cultural discovery. Visa's research shows that dining has become a defining passion point, with affluent cardholders accounting for more than 80% of incremental new spend between 2023 and 2025. Dining also ranks as the top annual spend category among affluent consumers, ahead of healthcare, entertainment and travel[1].

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The research further highlights dining as a key expression of identity, taste, and social capital. Increasingly, affluent consumers are moving beyond traditional notions of fine dining in favour of curated experiences that offer discovery, authenticity and deeper engagement with the chefs, ingredients and stories behind every meal[2].

Since its debut in July, Infinite Tastes: Beyond the Menu has been rolled out across thirteen Asia Pacific markets, including Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mainland China, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, offering Visa Infinite cardholders access to exclusive, limited-time culinary experiences across the region. Bringing the program to life is a regional collective of chefs, makers and culinary storytellers whose unique perspectives, local ingredients and cultural influences offer cardholders a deeper connection to the creativity, craftsmanship and stories behind every meal.

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The journeys showcased reflect the breadth of Infinite Tastes: Beyond the Menu across Asia Pacific, from Michelin-starred chef Dave Pynt's hands-on brewing experience at People People Brewing Co. in Singapore, where guests co-create a personalised beer, to Deepanker Khosla's overnight retreat at Terra Ananta in Thailand, featuring a fireside feast inspired by farm, field and forest. In Indonesia, Vallian Gunawan explores memory, heritage and Peranakan family traditions at Kindling, while in Sri Lanka, Nadishka Dayawansa reunites the three brothers behind GINI for a rare six-seat kitchen counter dinner.

"Infinite Tastes: Beyond the Menu reflects how Visa Infinite is evolving to connect our cardholders and partners with the experiences they value most," said T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products and Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa. "By bringing together some of Asia Pacific's most compelling culinary voices, we are enabling our partners to create richer, passion-led experiences that engage and reward affluent consumers, strengthen loyalty, and deliver differentiated value through shared discovery and memorable moments."

Infinite Tastes: Beyond the Menu is part of Visa's refreshed Visa Infinite proposition for Asia Pacific, which brings together intelligent payments, curated experiences and a regional ecosystem of partners to deliver more personalised and differentiated premium experiences. The program sits alongside other passion-led benefits across travel, wellness, dining and entertainment, reflecting Visa Infinite's broader ambition to move beyond traditional perks and create experiences that feel relevant, distinctive and meaningful to the modern affluent.

Eligible Visa Infinite, Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private cardholders can explore and reserve experiences through Infinite Tastes: Beyond the Menu.

To learn more about the refreshed Visa Infinite suite, including its benefits and experiences, visit Visa Infinite.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Appendix: A Snapshot of Culinary Journeys Across Asia Pacific

Among the inaugural establishments and chefs participating in the initiative are:

* People People Brewing Co., Singapore: Michelin-starred chef Dave Pynt invites guests into the world of brewing through a hands-on experience at his microbrewery, culminating in a chef-hosted dinner and a personalised beer crafted and named by guests.

* Araya, Singapore: Chefs Francisco Araya and Fernanda Guerrero celebrate the flavours and heritage of Chile through a four-act culinary journey featuring a chef-led ceviche masterclass, as well as a chocolate and cacao experience with a tablescape designed by Guerrero.

* Butcher's Block, Singapore: Chef Jordan Keao brings Hawaiian cuisine to life through traditional imu-style cooking techniques, hands-on kitchen participation and a multi-course feast inspired by the islands' rich culinary heritage.

* Bar.Kar, Kuala Lumpur: Chef ZX Lee takes guests on an off-menu journey through Malaysia's culinary landscape, showcasing extraordinary local ingredients alongside the producers and stories behind them, from oyster farms and fishing villages to heritage herb gardens.

* Chipta 11A, Kuala Lumpur: Chef Jack Weldie and Diane Ong present a celebration of East Malaysian heritage through indigenous ingredients, hands-on traditional fermentation techniques, and a one-off tasting menu inspired by the cultures and traditions of Borneo.

* CoCo Dining, Ho Chi Minh City: Michelin-starred chef Vuong Thanh presents a one-night-only "greatest hits" menu tracing the defining moments of his culinary journey, bringing together past signatures, current favourites and future creations through personal storytelling and shared discovery.

* Terra Ananta, Kanchanaburi: Chef Deepanker Khosla hosts an overnight retreat at his private farmhouse, where guests experience locally sourced dining, storytelling and an intimate exploration of Thailand's land, produce and traditions.

* Cadence by Dan Bark, Bangkok: Chef Dan Bark and Fay Tragoolvongse welcome guests into their private cooking quarters for a deeply personal evening of off-menu creations, storytelling and dishes inspired by their culinary journey together.

* NOBUO, Taipei: Chef Nobu Lee and tea master Jason Wang guide guests through Taipei's culinary and cultural heritage, from historic tea traditions and local food culture to a seasonal menu inspired by Taiwan's ingredients and landscapes.

* Kindling, Jakarta: Chef Vallian Gunawan draws on memory, heritage and Peranakan family traditions for a communal dining experience built around nostalgia, storytelling and recipes inspired by his personal archives.

* August, Jakarta: Chef Hans Christian closes August for one evening to present a bespoke menu built around exceptionally rare Indonesian ingredients sourced from remote regions, creating an unrepeatable dining experience that celebrates seasonality and discovery.

* MONO, Hong Kong SAR: Chef Ricardo Chaneton explores the lost ingredients, techniques and traditions of ancient Latin American civilisations through a one-off menu inspired by the culinary heritage of the Mayan, Aztec and Quechua worlds.

* GINI, Colombo: For the first time in two years, the three Dayawansa brothers reunite behind the fire for an intimate six-seat kitchen counter experience showcasing signature dishes, family stories and the origins of GINI.

* BREAD.lk, Colombo: Artisan baker Harean Hettiarachchi and wine educator Shiyani Saranapala host an interactive masterclass that pairs bread, wine and flavour exploration, transforming everyday ingredients into a hands-on journey of taste and discovery.

[1] VisaNet Data, Visa Business & Economic Insights

[2] Visa's Modern Affluent Blueprint

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