Visa Expands Support for its Clients and the Industry as Organisations Navigate New AI Era of Cybersecurity

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Singapore, August 28: Visa (NYSE: V) today announced enhancements to its cybersecurity portfolio to help organisations identify and fix vulnerabilities more effectively. Unveiling the next evolution of the Visa Vulnerability Agentic Harness (VVAH), its open-source, model-agnostic framework, Visa is helping organisations significantly reduce the Mean Time to Adapt (MTTA), the time between discovery and resolution of attack paths, with some resolutions shrinking from weeks to hours.

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And to help clients navigate this evolving threat landscape, Visa also announced the expansion of its Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA) Cybersecurity Advisory Practice with new advisory services designed to help clients assess risk, prioritise remediation efforts and strengthen resilience in an evolving threat environment.

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Expanding VVAH

Originally released following Visa's participation in Anthropic's frontier AI cybersecurity initiative, Project Glasswing, VVAH demonstrated how AI can help security teams uncover vulnerabilities, assess exploitability and generate structured findings. The latest release extends that workflow beyond discovery into remediation and validation.

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Key enhancements include:

- Closed-loop remediation: Structured feedback helps teams refine fixes that fail validation without restarting the process.

- Flexible model choice: Organisations can now deploy approved Anthropic models and OpenAI models, in addition to any other AI model through configuration rather than code changes.

- Greater visibility: Optional real-time progress views provide additional transparency into long-running scans and remediation workflows.

The framework is designed to help organisations discover, triage, remediate and validate vulnerabilities within a single structured workflow.

New Cybersecurity Services

To help organisations operationalise those insights, Visa Consulting & Analytics is introducing three new cybersecurity advisory services informed by Visa's experience in AI-powered security:

- AI Cyber Leadership Education - Executive workshops, trainings, and Visa University certification courses led by Visa's AI and cybersecurity specialists, sharing lessons from Visa's experience with frontier AI cybersecurity, helping leaders prepare for an increasingly AI-driven threat environment.

- VVAH-Informed Cybersecurity Maturity Assessment - Helps organisations apply VVAH framework to identify and evaluate potential vulnerabilities, understand areas of risk and prioritise remediation efforts.

- VVAH Cyber Risk Prioritisation and Roadmap - Provides strategic guidance to help organisations evaluate findings, prioritise remediation efforts, and develop a long-term cyber risk management roadmap.

"Across Asia Pacific, AI is accelerating both the scale of cyber threats and the speed at which vulnerabilities can be exploited. In this environment, identifying vulnerabilities is no longer the differentiator. The real challenge is determining which risks matter most and remediating them before they can be leveraged by attackers. In essence, shifting focus from 'number of vulnerabilities identified' to 'Mean Time to Adapt' has become more critical than ever," said Prateek Sanghi, Head of Visa Consulting & Analytics, Asia Pacific. "By combining insights from Project Glasswing, VVAH, and decades of payments and risk expertise, we help clients focus remediation efforts where they will have the greatest impact, strengthen resilience, and stay ahead of an increasingly complex threat landscape."

Over the past year, Visa Consulting & Analytics' Cybersecurity Advisory Practice has supported clients across a range of cybersecurity advisory engagements intended to help clients evaluate cybersecurity maturity, assess areas of cyber risk, and identify potential prioritise for strengthening risk management and operational resilience. One example is CAIXA Cartoes, which worked with Visa to support its cybersecurity maturity assessment and help prioritize its risk management and operational resilience initiatives:

"At CAIXA, we understand that cybersecurity is a fundamental pillar for customer trust and business sustainability in an increasingly complex digital environment," said Lessandro Thomaz, Executive Director at CAIXA Cartoes. "Our partnership with Visa has helped broaden our strategic perspective on cybersecurity by providing a structured assessment of the maturity of our processes and supporting the prioritization of initiatives focused on risk management and operational resilience. Projects like this reinforce the importance of collaboration between financial institutions and strategic partners to anticipate challenges, strengthen capabilities and deliver increasingly secure and reliable solutions to our customers."

Growing Momentum Across the Security Community

Since its open-source release in June 2026, VVAH has been downloaded by tens of thousands of developers across the world, reflecting growing interest in practical AI-powered vulnerability management. Visa also recently joined industry initiatives to further support the development of safe, secure and open practices as frontier AI continues to evolve. As a part of NVIDIA's Open Secure AI Alliance, Visa is contributing VVAH as a model-agnostic framework, and through IBM and Red Hat's Project Lightwell initiative, Visa is collaborating with other organisations to help secure open-source software.

For more information, explore the Visa Vulnerability Agentic Harness on GitHub or learn more about Visa's Value-Added Services cybersecurity offerings here.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

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