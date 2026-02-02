Visa Makes Key Announcements at Global Fintech Fest 2026

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Showcases Live Agentic Commerce Payment Experiences • Unveils Whitepaper "Frontier AI: A New Era of Cyber Resilience" Visa, a global leader in digital payments, showcased a series of payment innovations, strategic collaborations and AI-powered commerce experiences at Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, reinforcing its vision of powering the trust infrastructure for a digital nation that catalyses the progress of citizens, businesses, and governments.

Across the three-day event, Visa highlighted how the future of payments is becoming more intelligent, secure and seamless through a range of innovations in digital payments and security. The announcements showcased how consumers, merchants, fintechs and financial institutions can benefit from innovative payment and security solutions.

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Visa Showcases Live Agentic Commerce Payment Experiences Visa showcased live Agentic Commerce payment experiences in collaboration with Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, Cashfree Payments, CCAvenue, Juspay, Paytm Payments Services, PayU, Pine Labs and Razorpay. The showcase demonstrated how consumers can use AI-powered experiences to move seamlessly from discovery and decision-making to payment through trusted, secure and convenient commerce journeys. Built on Visa's existing payment capabilities, including tokenisation and Visa Payment Passkey-based authentication, the showcase highlighted how trusted payment infrastructure can enable the next generation of AI-powered commerce while maintaining consumer control, transparency and security.

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Visa launches Whitepaper on Frontier AI to Strengthen Cyber Resilience in India To strengthen cyber resilience in India, Visa also announced the launch of its whitepaper, Frontier AI: A New Era of Cyber Resilience.

The whitepaper was launched by Subra Kumaraswamy, Chief Information Security Officer, Visa, and Suresh Sethi, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa. It highlights the Visa Vulnerability Agentic Harness (VVAH), an open-source, multi-model security pipeline designed to support vulnerability discovery, validation, prioritisation, remediation and fix validation at scale. The paper also shifts the focus from the traditional Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) to Mean Time to Adapt (MTTA), measuring the time from AI-discovered exploitability to a validated production fix. Visa is offering VVAH as a digital public good to secure and benefit the entire financial ecosystem.

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About Visa Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere, and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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