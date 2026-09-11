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Home / Business / Visa Makes Key Announcements at Global Fintech Fest 2026

Visa Makes Key Announcements at Global Fintech Fest 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 12:23 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, showcased a series of payment innovations, strategic collaborations and AI-powered commerce experiences at Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, reinforcing its vision of powering the trust infrastructure for a digital nation that catalyses the progress of  citizens, businesses, and governments.

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Across the three-day event, Visa highlighted how the future of payments is becoming more intelligent, secure and seamless through a range of innovations in digital payments and security. The announcements showcased how consumers, merchants, fintechs and financial institutions can benefit from innovative payment and security solutions.

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Visa Showcases Live Agentic Commerce Payment Experiences

Visa showcased live Agentic Commerce payment experiences in collaboration with Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, Cashfree Payments, CCAvenue, Juspay, Paytm Payments Services, PayU, Pine Labs and Razorpay. The showcase demonstrated how consumers can use AI-powered experiences to move seamlessly from discovery and decision-making to payment through trusted, secure and convenient commerce journeys. Built on Visa's existing payment capabilities, including tokenisation and Visa Payment Passkey-based authentication, the showcase highlighted how trusted payment infrastructure can enable the next generation of AI-powered commerce while maintaining consumer control, transparency and security.

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Visa launches Whitepaper on Frontier AI to Strengthen Cyber Resilience in India

To strengthen cyber resilience in India, Visa also announced the launch of its whitepaper, Frontier AI: A New Era of Cyber Resilience.

The whitepaper was launched by Subra Kumaraswamy, Chief Information Security Officer, Visa, and Suresh Sethi, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa. It highlights the Visa Vulnerability Agentic Harness (VVAH), an open-source, multi-model security pipeline designed to support vulnerability discovery, validation, prioritisation, remediation and fix validation at scale. The paper also shifts the focus from the traditional Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) to Mean Time to Adapt (MTTA), measuring the time from AI-discovered exploitability to a validated production fix. Visa is offering VVAH as a digital public good to secure and benefit the entire financial ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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