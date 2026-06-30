Visa redefines its role in travel with the global expansion of Visa Destinations

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Singapore, June 30: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today announced the expansion of Visa Destinations, a passion-led travel platform live in 10 major locations around the world, as the company redefines its role in the rapidly growing experience-driven travel economy.

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- Visa Destinations is now live across 10 locations, including flagship cities such as Paris, London, New York City and Thailand, with more destinations to be added later this year.

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- This platform connects Visa cardholders with curated experiences and exclusive access aligned to passion-led travel pillars through a consumer mobile-first platform.

- Global anchor partners include Global Blue, Star Alliance and Trip.com Group, leaders across the travel ecosystem.

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The move marks a strategic expansion of Visa's role beyond payments, positioning the company at the center of how travellers discover, plan and experience trips. According to Visa research, travellers are increasingly choosing destinations based on passion, purpose, and experiences, not just geography. In a recent study by Visa, personal interests surface strongly in the way consumers in Asia Pacific intend to travel - 66% intend to travel for global concert tours, while 54% intend to travel for sports events[1]. Increasingly, major cultural moments and events are magnets for international visitors and catalysts for local economies.

Available exclusively to Visa customers, through a mobile-first platform, Visa Destinations is designed around why people travel, whether they are drawn by food, fashion, sports or simply wandering the streets for hidden gems, it delivers tastemaker recommendations, city guides, and curated experiences to support Visa's shift from being the way to pay for travel to becoming a travel companion.

"Travel demand across Asia Pacific remains strong, but travellers are raising the bar on what they expect from every trip," said T. R. Ramachandran, Head of Products and Solutions, Asia Pacific at Visa. "Our Visa Global Travel Intentions study shows that travellers are more deliberate than ever, prioritising destinations they trust while seeking flexibility and greater ease in planning. Interest in distinctive local experiences continues to grow. Visa Destinations is expanding across key global locations, using our insights and network to redefine access to experiences that leave a lasting impression while creating new opportunities for our partners across the travel economy."

Visa Destinations is available and curating experiences in 10 locations, including Paris, London, Dubai, Milan, Rome, Mexico City, New York City, Miami, San Francisco and Thailand.

Once on board, cardholders can enhance their trips through curated offerings across dining, entertainment, culture, hospitality, wellness, shopping and transport, such as exclusive viewing moments and Priority Access to Top of the Rock Observation Deck at Rockefeller Center in New York City and the Musee du Louvre in Paris, as well as dining experiences tastemakers recommend.

Premium cardholders, including Visa Infinite and Visa Signature, can enjoy enhanced benefits and tailored travel experiences.

Strong partnerships behind Visa Destinations

Visa has partnered with global leaders across the travel ecosystem to increase the platform's value proposition. Global anchor partners Global Blue, Star Alliance, and Trip.com Group provide Visa cardholders with exclusive access, premium benefits, and locally distinctive experiences that bring cardholders closer to the character of each destination.

- "We are delighted to partner with Visa to bring the value of the Tax Free Shopping experience to travelers using Visa Destinations. In doing so, international travellers benefit from increased purchasing power, a seamless and guaranteed refund process, and an enhanced shopping journey while immersing themselves in the destination of their choice," said Virginie Alem, Global Blue Chief Marketing Officer.

- "As the leading global airline alliance, Star Alliance is uniquely positioned to offer travellers access to unmatched reach through our 26 member airlines, enabling seamless multi-airline journeys. This partnership with Visa will deliver great value to travellers through exclusive experiences that will make every journey even more memorable. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will unlock," said Renato Ramos, Vice President Corporate Strategy, Star Alliance.

- "Travel should always be inspiring, intuitive, and rewarding. That is why at Trip.com Group, we are constantly reimagining how journeys are planned and experienced - with simplicity at every touch point. Our collaboration with Visa brings this vision to life, combining secure, seamless payments with curated travel offerings and elevated benefits, turning every journey into something truly extraordinary," said Sun Bo, Chief Marketing Officer at Trip.com Group.

Beyond serving travellers, Visa Destinations supports Visa's broader strategy to deepen digital commerce, enable seamless cross-border payments, and help travel-related businesses capture greater value from global tourism.

[1] Visa's Global Travel Intentions Study 2026

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

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