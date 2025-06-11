Visa refreshes Infinite card benefits across 18 Asia Pacific markets

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Singapore, June 11: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today announced refreshed card benefits for Visa Infinite in 18 markets [1] across Asia Pacific. Visa recognises that affluent consumers seek to enhance their life's moments. To meet their evolving preferences, Visa offers Infinite cardholders access to elevated experiences - from the everyday to the extraordinary.

* With the refreshed benefits, Visa Infinite cardholders will enjoy distinctly curated cultural, lifestyle and travel benefits

Advertisement

* These benefits include exclusive access to iconic music, arts and culture events globally and in Asia, such as the 2024 Mnet Asian Music Awards

Asia Pacific is poised to become the global leader in wealth creation and will account for nearly half (47.5%) of all new high-net-worth-individuals (HNWI) between 2025 and 2028. [2] Visa research shows that more than half of the HNWI in the region feel that they want to build greater purpose and meaning by focusing on relationships with their families and loved ones, spend meaningfully on others, and pursue personal passions and growth. [3]

Advertisement

"Visa is committed to providing our Infinite cardholders with premium experiences and rewards to enhance every aspect of their lifestyle," said T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products and Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa. "The expanded benefits are thoughtfully crafted for those who seek exclusive access, immersive culture, and unforgettable journeys. Our goal is to enable our cardholders to create memorable moments with loved ones and discover new inspirations along the way."

A host of travel related benefits, only with Visa Infinite

The refreshed benefits cover a rich array of privileges related to travel, giving cardholders a gateway to experiences. This includes hotel discounts of up to 30% off on Agoda on hotel bookings and 20% off at IHG and Accor hotel group bookings. In addition, cardholders can choose to stay at one of the more than 1,000 carefully curated list of accommodation at Visa Luxury Hotel Collection, where they will enjoy a complimentary suite of premium benefits such as daily breakfast for two, food and beverage credits, VIP guest status, room upgrades (when available), and late check-out, all designed to enhance every stay. Visa Infinite cardholders will automatically get Titanium tier membership for GHA Discovery hotels, giving cardholders a wide range of exclusive stays and rewards to choose from, whether it's a homestay with Agoda, or a luxury six-star hotel stay with boutique or well-known hotel chains.

Visa Infinite cardholders can also enjoy up to 20% off selected food and beverage outlets at seven airports in the Asia Pacific region, namely Hong Kong International Airport, Incheon International Airport, Melbourne International Airport, Perth International Airport, Singapore Changi Airport, Survanabhumi International Airport and Sydney International Airport, elevating the travel benefits conferred by the Visa Infinite card.

As the preferred payment solution for affluent consumers, Visa Infinite is designed to elevate every aspect of the cardholder's lifestyle. Beyond exclusive travel privileges, it offers a seamless, secure, and globally accepted payment experience from booking a luxury getaway, shopping abroad, or purchasing concert tickets online - ensuring convenience and peace of mind wherever life takes them.

Lifestyle Benefits for cardholders to enjoy

Shopping and lifestyle privileges continue to elevate everyday experiences, offering exclusive benefits for the Infinite cardholder. Cardholders will get 10% off duty-free shopping at Lotte Duty Free outlets*, and complimentary gold tier membership at Harrods along with a 10% dining discount. Visa is also collaborating with ION Orchard, Singapore's iconic must-visit destination, to offer exclusive promotions and premier retail offerings. With this, Visa Infinite cardholders across Asia Pacific can take advantage of the 'Shop and Get' program+, which provides compelling rewards in the form of points and e-vouchers with a minimum spend of S$400 and above.+

Cardholders can now also enjoy complimentary access to Global Blue VIP Lounges across key European shopping destinations including Paris, Milan, Rome, Florence, Barcelona, Madrid, and Marbella. For added convenience, they will also receive free access to Global Blue Airport Fast Lanes at Milan Malpensa and Rome Fiumicino Airports, ensuring a smoother and more luxurious travel experience.

Exclusive BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR Asia leg pre-sale access for Visa Infinite Cardholders

To mark the launch of new Infinite card benefits for Asia Pacific, Visa is thrilled to announce that Infinite Cardholders will enjoy exclusive pre-sale access to tickets for the highly anticipated BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR . The group's historic Born Pink Tour in 2022-2023 drew millions of fans worldwide. The presale^ for Visa Infinite cardholders will give cardholders early access to ticket sales to watch live an iconic group that remains the most-subscribed artist on YouTube, with over 95 million subscribers globally. The Asia leg of the World Tour kicks off on Saturday, 18 October in Kaohsiung at Kaohsiung National Stadium and include multi-night shows in Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila and Singapore, before concluding with back-to-back shows at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong in January 2026.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

More about Visa Infinite cardholder benefits

For a full list of Visa Infinite Benefits, visit the Visa Infinite website in your country.

* * Applicable on the downtown Lotte Duty Free Outlets in South Korea which includes Myeongdong Main, World-Tower, Busan and Jeju.

* + Customers can earn 80 ION+ Points (equivalent to S$32 in e-vouchers) with a minimum spend of S$400, 200 ION+ Points (S$80 in e-vouchers) with a S$1,500 spend, 625 ION+ Points (S$250 in e-vouchers) with a S$10,000 spend, and 7,500 ION+ Points (S$3,000 in e-vouchers) with a S$100,000 spend.

* ^ For details on pre-sale access to the Asia leg of BLACKPINK's WORLD TOUR starting 11 June 2025 at 11am Singapore time, visit the Visa website.

[1] Visa Infinite refreshed benefits are live and available across 18 markets: Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Mainland China, Maldives, Macau, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

[2] The Asset: Asia-Pacific home to half of world's new wealth by 2028.

[3] Visa: Understanding the shifting needs of high-net-worth individuals in AP Research Report - Regional Voice of the Consumer Insights, 2022

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)