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Singapore, July 16: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today unveiled a refreshed Visa Infinite in Asia Pacific, designed for the modern affluent and how they live, spend and travel today. The refresh introduces a more flexible and personalised offering, anchored in a three-tier card suite. Alongside Visa Infinite, the portfolio includes the two newly launched tiers of Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private, each tailored to distinct affluent segments within a unified premium offering.

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- Affluence in Asia Pacific is accelerating and evolving, reshaping expectations beyond access to more purpose-driven, experience-led living

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- The refreshed Visa Infinite suite introduces a progressive three-tier structure, combining intelligent payments, curated experiences and a unified ecosystem to deliver personalised, differentiated premium experiences

Affluence in Asia Pacific continues to grow, with affluent households projected to increase at an 8 per cent compound annual growth rate through 2030[1]. The region is also home to nearly 31 per cent of the world's ultra-high-net-worth population[2]. At the same time, affluent consumers are redefining what premium means today. Less about status and more about how experiences fit into their lives, they are prioritising moments that feel personal and meaningful. Visa's research shows affluent consumers are increasingly prioritising cultural immersion over traditional luxury, signalling a move toward more immersive experiences that feel deeply personal.

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The enhanced Visa Infinite brings together curated experiences and a global network of partners, underpinned by Visa's intelligent payment capabilities, to deliver a seamless and connected offering. These intelligent payment capabilities help simplify everyday payments, support higher-value spending, and enable secure card sharing with trusted delegates.

"Visa has long helped shape premium experiences for affluent consumers across Asia Pacific," said T. R. Ramachandran, Head of Products & Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa, "As expectations evolve toward more intentional and globally connected experiences, we are building on that momentum. The refreshed Visa Infinite brings together our scale, innovation and partnerships to deliver more relevant and differentiated value for today's affluent customers."

A progressive approach to modern affluence

The refreshed Visa Infinite introduces a clear progression of benefits and access across three tiers, underpinned by intelligent payments capabilities including elevated transaction limits, smart authorisation, cross-border issuance and always-on security.

Visa Infinite anchors the suite, delivering elevated everyday value and enhanced travel and lifestyle rewards. Visa Infinite Privilege builds on this with broader access and more curated experiences. At the top tier, Visa Infinite Private is an invitation-only offering, designed for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, with bespoke services and exclusive access to rare and highly personalised experiences.

Curated programs built around passions

The refreshed proposition comes to life through curated experiences built around the passions of today's affluent, from travel and dining to wellness and entertainment. These are designed to go beyond traditional perks, to provide meaningful and differentiated experiences.

From Infinite Tastes: Beyond the Menu, a chef-led culinary programme unlocking deeper access to the stories, craft, and culture behind Asia Pacific's dining scene to Visa Destinations, a passion-led, global travel platform offering curated journeys and exclusive access, each program offers more immersive, behind-the-scenes access and opportunities for deeper discovery.

These experiences reflect the growing influence of affluent consumers, whose spending is increasing at nearly three times the rate of other cardholders, particularly across travel, entertainment, and retail[3]. Demand for wellbeing and more personalised services is rising among affluent consumers, with around 90 per cent seeking health-focused experiences and 84 per cent expecting more high-touch curated experiences[4].

To learn more about the refreshed Visa Infinite suite, including its benefits and experiences, visit Visa Infinite and refer to the appendix below.

[1] Visa Business and Economic Insights, Global Travel Insight, July 2025

[2] Knight Frank, The Wealth Report 2026

[3] Visa Whitepaper, The Changing Face of Asia's Affluent - July 2026

[4] How luxury health and preventive health are intersecting, Forbes

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Appendix: Visa Infinite Benefits Highlights

Visa Infinite cardholders enjoy elevated benefits designed for global living. The benefits below are selected highlights, availability and eligibility may vary by market. For the complete range of benefits, as well as applicable terms and conditions, please visit here.

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