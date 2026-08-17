Visakhapatnam’s new airport takes wing, opens with 52 air traffic movements on Day 1

Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport (Bhogapuram) in Visakhapatnam commenced commercial operations on Monday, opening a new aviation gateway for North Andhra Pradesh with domestic and international flights linking the region to major cities in India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

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Developed and operated by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), the airport began operations with 52 air traffic movements (ATMs) planned for the first day, marking a significant expansion of aviation infrastructure on Andhra Pradesh’s eastern coast.

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The first arrival at the airport was IndiGo flight 6E 6408 from Hyderabad, followed by its departure to Hyderabad as flight 6E 9051.

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The airport also witnessed its first international services, with IndiGo flight 6E 1443 arriving from Abu Dhabi and departing for the UAE capital as 6E 1444. Singapore-based Scoot became the first international carrier to operate at the new airport, with flight TR 784 arriving from Singapore and TR 785 departing for the city-state.

The first arrivals of Air India Express, Air India, IndiGo, Scoot and India One were accorded ceremonial water-cannon salutes as the airport began its commercial operations.

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Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu was present at the airport along with senior officials and other stakeholders. He handed over boarding passes to passengers travelling on the inaugural IndiGo and Air India Express flights and presented commemorative mementoes.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1.

With an initial annual passenger-handling capacity of 6 million, the airport has been designed for phased expansion to eventually handle more than 40 million passengers a year.

Its 3,800-metre Code 4E runway is capable of handling wide-body aircraft, giving the airport the infrastructure to support the expansion of international passenger services as well as air cargo operations.

GVIAL CEO Kanwarbir Singh Kalra said the start of commercial operations marked a new chapter in the region’s connectivity and would help drive trade, tourism, investment and employment.

The airport is being positioned as a major aviation and logistics hub for Andhra Pradesh, with its location expected to strengthen connectivity for North Andhra Pradesh and provide an additional gateway to international destinations.