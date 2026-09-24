Vishal Makwana Brings Emerging Fashion Talent to the Runway at NIF Global Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 24: The city of Ahmedabad witnessed a vibrant celebration of fashion, creativity and emerging design talent at the NIF Global Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week, where students of NIF Global Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar presented a diverse range of contemporary fashion collections.

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For Vishal Makwana, Fashion Entrepreneur and Director – NIF Global Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar & Vapi, the event was not merely a fashion showcase but an opportunity to give young designers a professional platform to transform their ideas into collections and experience the fashion industry beyond the classroom.

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He has extensive experience in fashion education, entrepreneurship and fashion show curation. He has been actively working towards creating stronger connections between fashion education and the professional fashion industry. He has directed and curated more than 25 fashion shows, providing students with opportunities to experience the complete journey of developing and presenting a fashion collection.

From Classroom Concepts to the Runway

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The showcase brought together the creativity of young designers through collections inspired by Indian heritage, nature, femininity, contemporary lifestyles, and traditional craftsmanship.

The collections demonstrated how emerging designers are exploring traditional Indian influences while developing modern fashion narratives.

Urban Nomads presented a contemporary interpretation of Ajrakh; Muse of the Sea explored the mysterious world of Sirens through shades of teal, blue and purple; Padmalaya drew inspiration from the lotus and explored themes of femininity, confidence and strength; Mrigtrishna explored the space between reality and imagination through pastel shades, mirrorwork and dream-inspired aesthetics; Avinashini drew inspiration from Draupadi, interpreting themes of resilience, strength and femininity through contemporary fashion; Banarasi Reborn brought traditional Banarasi zari, motifs and borders into contemporary Western silhouettes.

Other collections such as RE: TIE and Barefoot further demonstrated the students’ ability to reinterpret familiar ideas and traditional techniques through fresh design perspectives.

Vishal Makwana’s Vision for Fashion Education

According to Vishal Makwana, fashion education should extend beyond learning garment construction and design techniques. Students also need opportunities to understand how an idea develops into a collection and how that collection is eventually presented to an audience.

The runway experience provided students with exposure to several aspects of the professional fashion process, including concept development, research, design development, garment creation, styling, presentation, and runway execution.

Such experiences help students understand the discipline, collaboration, and creative thinking required within the fashion industry.

For Vishal Makwana, creating these opportunities is part of his larger vision of connecting fashion education with real-world industry exposure and giving emerging designers a platform to develop their creative identity.

Building Ahmedabad’s Young Fashion Talent

The event also reflects the growing importance of Ahmedabad as a platform for young fashion talent.

Through initiatives that bring students directly into professional fashion environments, emerging designers get the opportunity to showcase their creativity, understand audience response and gain confidence in presenting their work.

Vishal Makwana, through his work with NIF Global Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Vapi, has continued to focus on creating such opportunities for students in Gujarat.

His association with fashion education has also extended to larger creative and industry platforms. NIF Global students have received exposure to platforms including London Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, Dubai Fashion Week and Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, giving them an opportunity to understand fashion from a broader global perspective.

His work also includes large-scale creative initiatives. A NIF Global student project led by Vishal Makwana resulted in the creation of a 72-foot-long and 18-foot-wide Chaniya Choli, which was entered into the World Book of Records, London. The project brought students, mentors and volunteers together around Gujarat’s traditional attire and cultural identity.

A Platform Beyond the Fashion Show

The showcase ultimately became more than a runway presentation. For the participating students, it was an opportunity to take their creative concepts from the classroom to a professional fashion platform.

For Vishal Makwana, such initiatives represent an important part of developing the next generation of fashion professionals. The successful showcase was also a reflection of Vishal Makwana’s vision and continued efforts to create meaningful platforms for young designers, bringing together students, mentors, creative ideas and professional fashion opportunities on one runway.

With its combination of young talent, Indian craftsmanship, contemporary design, and professional exposure, the NIF Global Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week highlighted the creative potential emerging from Ahmedabad and Gujarat, while giving the next generation of designers an opportunity to take their first steps towards the larger fashion industry.

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