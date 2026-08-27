Visionara Global Crowns Radha Rana as VG Ms India 2026 1st Runner-Up at Season 8 in New Delhi

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New Delhi [India], August 27: Visionara Global successfully concluded the 8th Season of VG Miss & Mrs India 2026, bringing together women from across the country for a national celebration of confidence, transformation, leadership, resilience and purpose. The five-day event, held from August 5 to 8 at Fairley's Hotels & Resorts in New Delhi, featured grooming sessions, interviews, styling, rehearsals and a grand finale that celebrated women across diverse backgrounds and stages of life.

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Founded by Binita Shrivastava, Founder of Visionara Global and VG Miss & Mrs India, and led by CEO Dr. Vishwas Srivastava, the platform has positioned itself beyond a conventional beauty pageant by creating opportunities for women to showcase their personal journeys, achievements, confidence and social purpose. Season 8 featured national, state, zonal, special and purpose-driven recognitions, making the event a larger celebration of women's achievements and transformation.

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The grand finale brought together the finalists for an evening of crowning, recognition and celebration, with titles being presented across multiple categories. The event highlighted the idea that a crown represents not only appearance or stage presence, but also the journey, determination and purpose that each participant brings to the platform.

Among the notable achievers of Season 8 was Radha Rana, who secured the prestigious title of VG Ms India 2026 1st Runner-Up. Her achievement placed her among the leading titleholders of the national pageant and marked a significant milestone in her journey on the Visionara Global platform. Radha's recognition came as part of an event that brought together contestants from different backgrounds and celebrated their individual stories alongside their pageant accomplishments.

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Radha Rana was crowned VG Ms India 2026 1st Runner-Up at the Season 8 celebrations in New Delhi, receiving national recognition for her performance and participation on the Visionara Global platform. Her achievement reflects the confidence, determination and resilience that the organisation seeks to recognise through its VG Ms & Mrs India initiative. The title adds a significant new chapter to Radha's journey while giving her a larger platform to represent the values of confidence, purpose and positive change.

For Radha, the recognition represents more than a pageant result. Her journey reflects the belief that women can continue to pursue their aspirations, discover new opportunities and build new identities while navigating family responsibilities and different stages of life. Her participation in Season 8 provided an opportunity to step onto a national platform, interact with women from diverse backgrounds and experience the transformation-oriented environment created by Visionara Global.

Radha has also expressed an interest in community-oriented initiatives, particularly areas connected with women's empowerment and social welfare. Her achievement provides an opportunity to further use her visibility to encourage women who may have placed their aspirations on hold to take a step towards their own goals.

With Season 8, Visionara Global continues to strengthen its positioning as a platform that combines pageantry with personal transformation, leadership, confidence and purpose. Through its national, state, zonal and special titles, the organisation continues to create opportunities for women to receive recognition while using their journeys and platforms to inspire others.

For Radha Rana, being named VG Ms India 2026 1st Runner-Up marks the beginning of a new chapter--one that combines national recognition with an opportunity to inspire confidence, ambition and positive change among women.

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