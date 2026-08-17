Visionara Global Crowns Shelly Ghosh as VG Mrs India East Zone and VG West Bengal Queen 2026

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New Delhi [India], August 17: Shelly Ghosh won the titles of VG Mrs. India East Zone 2026 and VG West Bengal Queen 2026 and was crowned by Binita Shrivastava--India's leading transformation coach, TEDx speaker, Amazon bestselling author, and founder of Visionara Global and VG Miss & Mrs India--as part of VG Miss & Mrs India 2026, Season 8, led by CEO Dr. Vishwas Srivastava. Visionara Global's VG Miss & Mrs India platform is built around recognising women for transformation, confidence, purpose, leadership, and resilience alongside their pageant achievements.

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The VG Mrs India East Zone 2026 title places Shelly Ghosh among the six zonal title winners, while the VG West Bengal Queen 2026 title marks her achievement at the state level within the Season 8 platform. Together, the recognitions add significance to a journey that has been defined by corporate experience, financial independence, and personal resilience.

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Shelly Ghosh's story reflects a continuous journey of growth and adaptation. Originally from Kolkata, West Bengal, and now based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the 42-year-old built her foundation in the corporate world, working with MNCs across various parts of India. These professional assignments gave her rich exposure to diverse workplaces and communities.

Driven by an entrepreneurial mindset, Shelly Ghosh eventually transitioned from the corporate structure to establish herself as an independent stock market trader and entrepreneur.

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Life presented a major turning point three years ago when Shelly Ghosh lost her husband--an experience that became one of the most difficult chapters of her life. Rather than allowing grief to halt her personal and professional growth, Shelly Ghosh focused on rebuilding herself, finding strength in independence, and moving forward with renewed confidence.

Her entry into pageantry came from a non-modelling background at a later stage in life, serving as part of that process of reinvention. Stepping onto the VG platform without prior fashion industry experience, Shelly Ghosh sought to show that women can pursue new aspirations regardless of their background or stage in life.

Her participation resulted in dual honors at Season 8, placing her among Visionara Global's zonal and state title winners for 2026. For Shelly Ghosh, the crowns represent a meaningful transition into the fashion and beauty space alongside her ongoing work in finance and business.

Today, Shelly Ghosh hopes to use her platform to encourage women facing personal setbacks to believe in themselves, pursue their ambitions, and realize that difficult circumstances do not have to define their future.

Her recognition as VG Mrs India East Zone 2026 and VG West Bengal Queen 2026 marks a new chapter--one shaped by professional experience, personal strength, and an unexpected, empowering decision to embrace a new direction in life.

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