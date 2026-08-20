Visionara Global Crowns Vineeta Gupta as VG Mrs India 2026 1st Runner-Up and VG Haryana Queen 2026

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 20: Visionara Global hosted the Season 8 edition of VG Miss & Mrs India 2026, bringing together participants from across the country for a national pageant platform focused on recognising women for confidence, transformation, leadership, resilience, purpose and social contribution. The event featured a series of national, state, zonal and special titles, creating a platform that extended beyond conventional pageant recognition.

Advertisement

The Season 8 edition saw participants compete for a range of titles and recognitions, with the event placing emphasis on individual journeys, achievements and contributions alongside pageant performance. The platform was designed to recognise women across different backgrounds and stages of their personal and professional journeys, while highlighting themes of self-confidence, empowerment and leadership.

Advertisement

Among the key recognitions at the event, Vineeta Gupta was crowned VG Mrs India 2026 1st Runner-Up and VG Haryana Queen 2026. She was crowned by Binita Shrivastava, founder of Visionara Global and VG Miss & Mrs India. The organisation is led by CEO Dr. Vishwas Srivastava, with the pageant platform continuing its focus on creating opportunities for women to gain national visibility and recognition.

The event also featured special crowning categories designed to recognise achievements beyond the primary pageant titles. As part of Season 8, Vineeta Gupta received the VG Philanthropist 2026 recognition, adding a social-impact dimension to her overall honours at the event.

Advertisement

The Season 8 edition reflects Visionara Global's broader approach to pageantry, where participants are recognised not only for their presentation on the pageant platform but also for their professional journeys, personal transformation and contributions to society. The multiple categories and recognitions enabled participants from different backgrounds to receive visibility for their individual areas of achievement.

The event also provided a national platform for women to represent their respective states and communities. State-level titles such as VG Haryana Queen 2026 were presented alongside national recognitions, allowing participants to carry their regional representation to a larger national stage.

Against this backdrop, Vineeta Gupta's achievement marked a significant result at the Season 8 edition. Her VG Mrs India 2026 1st Runner-Up placement put her among the leading national titleholders of the event, while the VG Haryana Queen 2026 crown recognised her representation at the state level.

Vineeta's association with the pageant follows a professional journey in the fashion industry. After 10 years of marriage, she decided to pursue a new professional direction and entered fashion, eventually launching her own label, Tanvi. The brand focuses on clothing that aims to help women feel confident and comfortable while expressing their individual style.

Her transition into fashion became an entrepreneurial journey, with Tanvi allowing her to combine her interest in design with her broader focus on women's confidence and empowerment. Her experience in building the label subsequently became part of the journey she brought to the VG Miss & Mrs India platform.

Her participation in Season 8 culminated in three recognitions, including VG Mrs India 2026 1st Runner-Up, VG Haryana Queen 2026 and VG Philanthropist 2026. The achievement adds a new chapter to her professional journey while also giving her a larger platform to continue her work in fashion and women's empowerment.

With Season 8 bringing together multiple categories, regional representations and special recognitions, the VG Miss & Mrs India platform continues to position its pageant as a broader celebration of women's achievements, confidence and personal transformation. For Vineeta Gupta, the latest titles represent both recognition on the national pageant stage and an opportunity to further build on her work in fashion through Tanvi.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)