Visionara Global Recognises Prarthana Paul for Her Journey of Health, Resilience and Empowerment

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New Delhi [India], August 13: Visionara Global has recognised Prarthana Paul for her journey in health, resilience and women's empowerment, acknowledging her work as a certified health coach and her efforts to encourage others to make their wellbeing a priority.

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The recognition comes alongside another significant milestone for Paul, who was recently crowned the winner of VG Miss & Mrs India Season 8, 2026. The achievement has provided her with a wider platform to speak about health, confidence and the importance of resilience in women's lives.

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A certified health coach and homemaker from West Bengal, Paul's approach to wellness has been shaped by her own experience with a serious health crisis. A few years ago, she faced diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) associated with LADA, an experience that made her more conscious of the importance of managing health and making sustainable lifestyle choices.

The experience eventually influenced her decision to pursue health coaching. Today, Paul works with individuals in areas including mindful nutrition, sustainable habits and lifestyle changes. Her approach focuses on consistency and long-term wellbeing rather than temporary solutions.

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Her own health management remains an ongoing part of her life. Paul currently takes four insulin injections each day as part of managing her condition. While the routine can be challenging, she believes that living with a health condition should not prevent an individual from pursuing personal goals or contributing to others.

This perspective has also shaped the message she wants to communicate through her growing public platform. Paul believes women should view health as an important part of confidence and personal empowerment, rather than something to address only when a serious problem arises.

Her recognition by Visionara Global comes at a time when conversations around women's empowerment are increasingly expanding beyond conventional measures of success. Health, resilience, self-belief and the ability to overcome adversity are becoming important parts of how achievement is understood.

For Paul, the VG Miss & Mrs India 2026 title is therefore not limited to a pageant achievement. She sees it as an opportunity to bring greater attention to health and wellness while encouraging women to believe in their capabilities and make their wellbeing a priority.

The recognition also reflects the larger purpose she hopes to build around her work. Having experienced firsthand how quickly circumstances can change, Paul wants to use her experience as a health coach and her visibility as a pageant winner to encourage people to adopt healthier and more sustainable habits.

Her message is centred on resilience -- not as the absence of difficulty, but as the ability to continue moving forward despite it. For Paul, the journey from a serious health challenge to professional work in wellness and recognition on a national pageant platform represents the possibility of turning difficult experiences into a source of purpose.

Through her work and public platform, she now hopes to encourage more women to prioritise their health, develop greater self-belief and approach personal challenges with courage and consistency.

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