Visionaries Chinmay Khakkhar and Vedang Jain Launch crEASE with a Grand Unveiling in Mumbai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 16: As entrepreneurs Chinmay Khakkhar and Vedang Jain formally introduced their brand crEASE, a cutting-edge wrinkle-removing spray that promises to transform how people dress and present themselves, the fashion and lifestyle industry saw an exciting new chapter. A number of well-known actors, influencers, and creators graced the evening at the grand launch, which was held at one of Mumbai's most prestigious venues. The event was a huge success, honouring the two young founders' vision and spirit of entrepreneurship.

CrEASE is a wrinkle-removing spray that keeps clothing smooth, fresh, and crisp in just a few seconds, making it ideal for today's hectic lifestyle. CrEASE makes sure you're always ready to go out in style, whether you have a last-minute meeting, an impromptu dinner plan, or a hectic travel schedule. The product is a must-have for professionals, students, and travellers alike because of its simple spray-and-smooth application, which removes the inconvenience of ironing.

CrEASE is small and lightweight, and it works flawlessly on a range of textiles to provide confidence and style wherever and whenever you need it.

The brand's concept effortless dressing without sacrificing style, was emphasised at the launch event. Attendees got a firsthand look at how crEASE redefines fashion convenience. Celebrities and industry influencers' attendance emphasised the brand's legitimacy and its potential to become a household staple. Speaking about the brand's vision, founders Vedang Jain and Chinmay Khakkhar described how they recognised a common problem and came up with a creative solution. Their mission is straightforward but impactful: to enable people to feel confident and look well without being constrained by conventional ironing.

CrEASE's successful launch in Mumbai has established it as the preferred option for wrinkle-free clothing, demonstrating the tenacity and vision of its founders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)