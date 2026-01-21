PNN

New Delhi [India], January 21: India's ambition to become a $5-trillion economy is not merely a macroeconomic target but a collective national mission driven by a constellation of visionary political leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, technocrats, healthcare leaders, and social reformers. "Visionaries of $5 trillion economy": a report by The Outlook highlights such individuals whose efforts are transforming India's growth trajectory across sectors.

At the forefront of governance and policy, Union Ministers like Manohar Lal are advancing sustainable urban development and strengthening India's power generation ecosystem, while Nitin Gadkari, through world-class highways, is accelerating national connectivity, and Ashwini Vaishnaw is strengthening India's digital, manufacturing, and rail ecosystems for a future-ready "global product nation." In Karnataka, DK Shivkumar, Deputy Chief Minister, is powering urban transformation, while in the Northeast, Dr Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, champions the vision of "Ek Tripura, Shreshtha Tripura"--aligning regional progress with the national Viksit Bharat journey.

Empowering millions of grassroots consumers, Anil Rawal, MD & CEO of IntelliSmart Infra, is leading the digital transformation of India's energy sector while Akhil Mehrotra, Managing Director of Pipeline Infrastructure Limited, oversees a national asset transporting nearly 30% of India's domestic natural gas production.

Visionary educators are redefining India's knowledge ecosystem, aligning with multidisciplinary education models. Dr Narayan Das Agarwal, Chancellor of GLA University, is championing global education. Edupreneur Dr Satyam Roychowdhury, Founder & MD Techno India Group; Chancellor Sister Nivedita University and Techno India University, Tripura is building futuristic institutions that bridge skill gaps and democratise quality education. Siddharth Shahani, Executive President &Co founder, Atlas Skill University, integrates industry, innovation, and technology to prepare learners for the demands of the 21st century, while Ravishankar Bhooplapur, President of Xavier University School of Medicine, Aruba, globalises medical education by offering students exposure to diverse healthcare systems and cultures.

Healthcare transformation is being driven by leaders combining compassion, technology, and scale. Rajiv Mehta, Permanent Trustee of Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, is advancing global standards of care anchored in service, equality, and empathy. Madhukar Gangadi, Founder & CEO of MedPlus, has built a trusted pharmacy retail chain by leveraging technology to ensure genuine medicines and enhance customer access through omnichannel platforms, including WhatsApp ordering. Mini Monesh, CEO of Bioweal Products, is redefining menstrual wellness through holistic, intuitive hygiene solutions. Praveen Rao Akkinepally, Country President & MD of AstraZeneca India, brings over two decades of leadership in oncology and biopharmaceuticals, expanding access to life- saving therapies.Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, leads one of India's largest life sciences companies, pioneering solutions for unmet global healthcare needs and Anurag Agarwal, Managing Director, Natural Remedies, combines traditional knowledge with modern science to lead innovation in natural animal healthcare.

Financial inclusion and wealth creation complete the economic ecosystem. Alok Rungta, MD & CEO of Generali Central Life Insurance, is reimagining life insurance through personalised, technology-driven solutions built on trust and empathy. Amisha Vora, Chairperson and MD of PL Capital Group, champions sustainable wealth creation through transparency, integrity, and deep financial expertise.

Technology leadership and human potential development form the softer yet powerful drivers of progress. Dr Durga Prakash (DP) Devarakonda, former MD and global GCC leader at Elevance Health and Legato Health, is shaping India's digital future by mentoring leaders and building world-class technology ecosystems. Deep Trivedi, Founder of Aatman Innovations, unlocks human potential by blending psychology, spirituality, and timeless wisdom, guiding millions toward holistic success. Adding a spiritual dimension, Dr Sohini Sastri, two times President Award winner and world-renowned KP astrologer offers guidance through astrology and divine sciences, addressing personal and professional challenges.

India's innovation-led growth is fuelled by technology, sustainability, and human capital. KV Arangasamy, Founder and MD of RUGR, is driving fintech and technology innovation while championing education and cultural advancement. Manish Gupta, President and MD of Dell Technologies India, is strengthening India's AI momentum by equipping enterprises with cutting-edge tools and expertise. Dr Joydeep Pal, Founder & CEO of FJ Consulting, blends AI, consumer psychology, and human-centric design to reinvent food retail and guide global learners. In sustainability, Sandeep Asolkar, Chairman & Managing Director, SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd is advancing water and waste ecosystems through technology-driven environmental engineering. Dr Ajayya Kumar, COO of Emircom, author, management thinker and art curator, advocates purpose-driven leadership and human excellence through his management thinking and authorship. U R Uday Kumar, Founder & MD, Amps Facilities Management Services Pvt Ltd, India & UAE, has built a 24x7 integrated services enterprise--widely regarded as the silent backbone of corporate

India. Anand V Bhat, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, BNB Group delivers end- to-end security, automation, and workplace solutions across critical sectors in India and overseas.

India's evolving lifestyle, infrastructure, and services landscape is being reshaped by leaders redefining quality, sustainability, and scale. New-generation entrepreneurs represent the dynamic face of New India. Pankaj Bansal, Promoter M3Mindia; Trustee, M3M Foundation, has led 57 landmark projects while contributing to social development through the M3M Foundation and Ashish Puravankara, MD of Puravankara Group, champions integrity-driven real estate by blending luxury living with eco-friendly design, technology, and responsible resource use. Ranjeet Oak, President, South Asia, Kohler Co, is elevating luxury lifestyles through fashion forward bathware for aspirational consumers, while Suparna Handa of Sarita Handa reimagines Indian craftsmanship into heirloom-quality designs for modern homes. In textiles and craftsmanship Chintan Patel, Managing Director, Deesan Group; Vice President, Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal, is building a vertically integrated textile powerhouse aligned with Make in India and Skill India.

Together, these visionaries and many others featured in this Outlook Group report, represent the pillars upon which India's $5-trillion economy stands.

