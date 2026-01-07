PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 7: Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, today announced at CES 2026 its expanded technology partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's leading SUV manufacturer. The collaboration will bring the next-generation SmartCore™ Pro cockpit system to Mahindra's highly anticipated XUV7X0 vehicle lineup, launching in India in 2026.

Building on the success of the SmartCore™ technology that debuted in the Mahindra XUV700 in 2021, the next-generation SmartCore™ Pro system integrates cutting-edge cockpit electronics, surround view camera technology, and advanced telematics into a seamless user experience. The three-display configuration provides drivers and passengers with unprecedented access to vehicle information, entertainment, and connectivity features, while the integrated 360-degree camera system enhances safety and maneuverability.

This innovation represents a significant leap forward in delivering premium in-vehicle experiences to Indian consumers.

"The automotive industry is shifting from discrete systems to fully integrated digital platforms, and India is among the fastest-moving markets in this transition," said Francis Kim, Vice President of Global Sales & Commercial Excellence and General Manager for Rest of Asia at Visteon. "This partnership demonstrates how strategic OEM collaboration can accelerate time-to-market for complex technologies while laying the foundation for software-defined vehicles."

The technology is being showcased this week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas, with the vehicle launch scheduled for January 5, 2026, in India. This partnership demonstrates how innovation developed in India is setting global standards for automotive cockpit technology.

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

