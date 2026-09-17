VisualCamp Accelerates India Literacy Mission: Expands to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, Scales Up Haryana Initiative

• Following an award-winning validation of its India strategy at Upstart 26, the company rapidly broadens its footprint across Indian government schools.

• The expanded Haryana initiative is scaled to 60 government schools this October, specifically targeting Grade 2 Hindi sentence-level reading in alignment with NIPUN Bharat.

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SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualCamp, a global leader in AI-based eye-tracking technology, today announced the accelerated expansion of its educational initiatives across India. Building on strong momentum, the company is actively expanding its footprint into Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, while significantly scaling its operations in the Nuh district of Haryana.

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Following the strategic groundwork laid with the Haryana state government, VisualCamp is officially launching its expanded reading intervention program in early October. The scaled-up initiative will be deployed across 60 government schools in the Nuh district, directly supporting India's NIPUN Bharat national mission for foundational literacy and numeracy. The six-month program focuses specifically on Grade 2 students struggling with Hindi reading. Unlike conventional tests, the platform tracks how a student's eyes move across text to evaluate reading progression, aiming to help students transition from word recognition to independent, sentence-level reading.

As the operational blueprint scales in Haryana, VisualCamp is simultaneously advancing opportunities to expand its presence into other Indian states, including Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. This state-to-state expansion represents a major milestone in VisualCamp's broader effort to bring evidence-based reading assessments to government schools across the country.

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The company's ambitious expansion strategy was recently bolstered by its first-place finish at Upstart 26, a pitching competition connecting Indian and Korean companies held on September 10, 2026, in Seoul. VisualCamp's CEO pitched the platform under the theme, "See the Unseen: The Cognitive X-ray for Learning Efficiency". The entry was evaluated by a distinguished panel of India-Korea business leaders, who highly validated the product's fit for the Indian market and the realism of its practical go-to-market plans.

"Traditional assessments only show us the final test score, but our eye-tracking technology reveals the invisible cognitive struggles of a child's learning to read," said Yunchan Suk, CEO of VisualCamp. "The rapid expansion of our program across multiple states validates that Indian educators and leaders are ready for data-driven tools. We are scaling our technology not just to assess students, but to give teachers the exact insights they need to make every child a confident, independent reader."

About VisualCamp

VisualCamp is a global pioneer in eye tracking based AI literacy courseware. Recognized for its world-class technology, the company has won back-to-back CES Innovation Awards (2022, 2023), the GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Innovation at MWC (2021) and was named one of the Financial Times High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific (2024). Through its flagship READ courseware lineup, VisualCamp makes reading behaviors actionable, empowering educators and institutions worldwide to deliver personalized literacy education. For more information, visit www.visual.camp

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